Introducing Salesforce Hyperforce

Hyperforce is a complete re-architecture of Salesforce designed to deliver an even more powerful and scalable platform to support the growth and success of Salesforce's global customer base. Hyperforce will empower Salesforce customers to securely deploy Salesforce apps and services from anywhere, while using the scale and agility of the public cloud.

"Every company right now is facing an imperative — to go digital, fast," said Bret Taylor, President and COO, Salesforce. "Salesforce Hyperforce is a quantum leap forward in how Salesforce can accelerate our global customers' digital transformations and empower them to grow, fast and at scale, on our trusted platform."

Hyperforce delivers:

Performance at B2B and B2C scale. With the elasticity of public cloud, customers can more easily access compute capacity as required to be more flexible and efficient. Hyperforce allows resources to be deployed in the public cloud quickly and easily — reducing implementation time from months to just weeks or even days.

With the elasticity of public cloud, customers can more easily access compute capacity as required to be more flexible and efficient. Hyperforce allows resources to be deployed in the public cloud quickly and easily — reducing implementation time from months to just weeks or even days. Built-in Trust. Hyperforce's security architecture limits users to appropriate levels of access to customer data, protecting sensitive information from human error or misconfiguration. Encryption, at rest and in transit, comes standard, ensuring the privacy and the security of data.

Hyperforce's security architecture limits users to appropriate levels of access to customer data, protecting sensitive information from human error or misconfiguration. Encryption, at rest and in transit, comes standard, ensuring the privacy and the security of data. Local Data Storage. Through Hyperforce, customers around the world can choose to store data in a particular location to support compliance with regulations specific to their company, industry and region.

Through Hyperforce, customers around the world can choose to store data in a particular location to support compliance with regulations specific to their company, industry and region. Backwards Compatibility. Every Salesforce app, customization and integration, regardless of Cloud, will run on Hyperforce.

