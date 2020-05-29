Introducing Save®: the First-Ever SaveTech Platform to Help Everyday Savers Earn Higher Yields Than Bank Savings Accounts

HOUSTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 crisis and Federal Reserve interest rate cuts have resulted in bank savings accounts paying near-zero APY rates, forcing savers to accept low returns or put their money into riskier investments. But now there is a new way for people earn a higher yield on their savings without the higher risks. Save Advisers, LLC, a fintech startup dedicated to helping people maximize their savings, is announcing the pre-launch of Save®, its new "save tech" platform.

Save® is a first of its kind in the financial industry: a "robo-advisor for savings," giving people FDIC insurance on their deposits while offering potential for higher yields than any traditional savings account or even many longer-term CDs. Along with Save's sophisticated tech-driven investment portfolio management, the platform offers industry-leading tools to help savers supercharge their savings even more.

Save® is more than a high-yield savings account, it is a comprehensive "save tech" platform that helps people save money, customize their investments based on their risk tolerance and savings goals, and earn bigger returns in three ways:

Market Savings Account: Deposits are FDIC-insured and the customer's deposits can be withdrawn at any time without risk or penalty. Instead of paying a fixed rate of interest like a bank savings account, Save invests the customer's interest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs representing stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities, the types of which are usually only available to institutional investors. Investments are tailored to each customer's risk level, with the goal of delivering a stable return that is higher than a bank account or CD. Save's Market Savings account's returns vary with market conditions and is currently showing an average return that is over 2.75% with the possibility for higher returns. Even if the portfolio does not deliver a positive return, the investor will not suffer a loss of their initial investment, because their initial deposit is FDIC-insured.

Savings Squad Referral Program: Save makes saving social. Refer a friend or family member to Save, and you will each receive a bonus of $1,000 of equivalent portfolio investments. This means your account gets credited for the portfolio returns on an extra $1,000 over a period of one year.

Save makes saving social. Refer a friend or family member to Save, and you will each receive a bonus of of equivalent portfolio investments. This means your account gets credited for the portfolio returns on an extra over a period of one year. Market Debit Card: Save is launching a debit card linked to your Save Market Savings Account which provides additional investments for everyday spending. Currently, the card offers $1 in additional investments for every $1 spent. For example, if you spend $10,000 per year on your Save® debit card, you will get the returns of $10,000 in portfolio investments added to your account.

The Save platform can help supercharge a saver's returns in several ways, depending on how active the customer is at referring friends to Save, and how much they spend on their debit card.

For example, if a Save customer made an initial Save investment of $5,000 and then referred 5 friends to Save, that customer would get an additional bonus investment equivalent of $5,000 which would double their expected average return. Add the debit card rewards component, and the Save® platform can help a customer's investment returns grow even faster.

In an environment where the average bank savings account pays 0.09%, Save® is offering a new option for savers to maximize the return on their cash savings, combining the safety of FDIC insurance with the technological advantages of a diversified portfolio optimized for stable returns

"Save is not your typical savings account, we offer every American the ability to save more during this difficult time," said Michael Nelskyla, CEO of Save. "Our company was founded by a team of experienced investors, technology and quantitative experts from UBS, Goldman Sachs and NASA, with the goal of transforming the way that people save money. We believe in helping people earn a substantial return on their savings with a sophisticatedly designed investment portfolio, backed by the safety of FDIC insurance. With Save, you get the best of both worlds: FDIC safety net for your initial investment, while your interest can grow faster with the upside of market investments."

"Save® is an appealing proposition for retail savers, but equally for banks we work with as we provide them with core deposits in an efficient manner," said Adam Watts, President and COO of Save. "Our core technology has been built using the NASA design philosophy, which adds many safety protocols into the platform to improve system security and reliability to deliver something unique to the US consumers."

Save is now accepting reservations for the first 1,000 pre-registered savers who want to sign up for the platform in advance of the company's official launch. The first 1,000 customers to sign up will earn an Early Signup Award of $1,000 of equivalent portfolio investments.

Sign up here: www.joinsave.com

About Save Advisers, LLC

Save Advisers, LLC was created by a team of financial industry veterans, fund managers, data scientists, software developers, and quantitative experts with experience at such well-respected financial firms and organizations as Goldman Sachs, UBS, and NASA. Save® intends to bring the same types of sophisticated and higher-yielding investments that usually would only be available to institutional investors to everyday people who want to get a higher return on their savings, but without the higher risks of the stock market.

SAVE Advisers LLC ("SAVE Advisers") is an SEC-registered investment advisor. All brokerage and clearing services are provided by, and securities offered through Apex Clearing Corporation, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through SAVE Advisers, which is not affiliated with Apex clearing Corporation. SAVE Advisers does not provide tax or legal advice and investors are encouraged to consult with their personal advisors.

Please see www.joinsave.com for full disclosure and important details.

Disclaimer

Average annual return based on hypothetical back-tested performance. Any hypothetical back-tested performance is no guarantee of future performance and actual results will vary depending on customer profile. Returns are subject to change daily. Minimum return will always be at least 0%. Only the initial investment amount is eligible for FDIC insurance and not the market return, if any, in excess of such amount. All market investments will be eligible for SIPC insurance.

