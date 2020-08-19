Introducing Seas Cooling Face Covers
Made with award winning cooling fabric, Seas Cooling Face Covers are designed for optimal coolness, comfort and breathability
Aug 19, 2020, 08:43 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea To Me, a children's clothing line based in Los Angeles, has launched a line of innovative face coverings leveraging patented Coolcore® cooling fabric named Seas Cooling Face Covers. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever increasing need for face coverings while out in public, the fashion line leveraged their heritage of using innovative fabrics to create a line of face coverings designed for optimal coolness, comfort, style and ease-of-use for any type of experience.
Seas Cooling Face Cover Key Features:
- Looser fitting around the nose and mouth and longer for easier breathing.
- Soft, stretchy ear loops
- Easy to always have on you: down around your neck for fashionable, unisex scarf- easily pull up when needed
- Featherweight- hardly know it's there
- UV protection for face and neck
- Cool no matter how you wear it, but icy cool when wetting it before putting it on (acts as a cooling towel for face). It won't feel wet to the touch and it won't soak shirt or blouse.
- Made in Los Angeles
The patented Coolcore® cooling fabric:
- First U.S. company to receive the Innovative Technology recognition from the world-renowned Hohenstein Institute (see Lab Test Results)
- Superior cooling power
- Fastest drying
- Least wet cling
- Winner of ITMA's Future Materials Best Innovation- Sports and Outdoor Apparel Award
- Mechanically engineered to quickly distribute moisture throughout the fabric and to regulate evaporation while cooling you in the process
- Wicks moisture away from your skin- keeps you dry
- Evaporative cooling effect reduces the fabric's surface temperature up to 30°F below skin temperature
- Chemical-free
- Durable- built to withstand a large number of washings
- Year-round thermoregulation fabric- keeps you cool in the summer and dry and warm in the winter
Four Style Options:
- Streamlined:
- More fitted, sleeker look
- Ideal for children and adults with a smaller face
- Relaxed-fit:
- Even more breathing room in front of face offered by contoured front seam design
- Looser fit around the ears
- 2" longer from top to bottom
- Filter option available
- Relaxed-fit Deluxe:
- Relaxed-fit style with a few additions
- Sewn-in pocket for replaceable PM2.5 carbon filter for added protection
- Flexible nose bridge strips for custom-fit
- Removable hook and loop head straps for adjustable fit
- Traditional:
- Traditional short mask design (from nose to chin, no extra fabric for cooling neck and upper chest); filter option available
- Contoured front seam design provides added breathing room compared to other traditional masks, but not as much breathing room as longer face cover styles described above
- Available in same cooling fabrics
Pricing and Availability:
Depending on style and fabric choice, the face coverings range from $13 to $25. Additional accessories include filters, nose bridge strips and hook and loop headstraps. All styles and accessories can be purchased at www.coolingfacecover.com. For more information, please visit us on Instagram at @coolingfacecovers and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/seascooling.
