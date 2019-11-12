Introducing Sherpa AI for Video Intelligence and Analytics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherpa Digital Media, the market leader in Video as a Service (VaaS) platform solutions, announced today the release of Version 4 of its groundbreaking Sherpa VaaS Platform and the unveiling of Sherpa Video AI, a complete Player-to-Platform Analytics solution that enables real-time tracking and reporting of end-user viewing behavior within and across video events. The new release of the Sherpa VaaS Platform also includes unprecedented innovations in the areas of Serverless Cloud Architecture and User-Based Branding.

Sherpa has long been at the forefront of advancements in viewer analytics and modern, customizable user interfaces, and Sherpa VaaS Platform V4 extends that advantage in the following areas:

Sherpa Video AI– the Sherpa VaaS Platform V4 offers one-of-a-kind technology, where every user action occurring within the Video Player is tracked and delivered to the central VaaS Platform to enable granular, real-time analytics. Viewer action information is presented in the Sherpa Live Event Dashboard in support of live event monitoring and management and also delivered within Sherpa's on-demand BI Analytics Reporting to discern patterns and insights across an organization's entire video library.

Serverless Cloud Architecture– Sherpa is the only enterprise video SaaS provider architected with an end-to-end Serverless Cloud Architecture, enabling unlimited elastic scalability for live and on-demand video processing and delivery. As part of this architecture, the Sherpa Video AI analytics and reporting engine is partitioned from the core video processing engine, allowing high-volume AI functions to run dynamically without performance degradation to core platform video capture and distribution.

User-Based Player Branding– Sherpa's intelligent Video Player is a unique solution where user attributes – including user role, campaign, geography, access domain and URL – are recognized and can be leveraged to present the user with a personalized, branded player UI. Player Branding leverages a configurable roles-based engine where users inside and outside the organization can view content within customized player experiences, which significantly enhances end-user viewership and event retention rates.

"Sherpa VaaS Platform Version 4 is yet another example of our commitment to being at the forefront of enterprise video innovation, leveraging and extending the latest video indexing, analytics, and user experience technologies in the market," says Sherpa CEO, Steve Pattison. "Our goal is to make video easy to create, find and view, with personalized experiences tailored to video publishers and consumers inside and outside the enterprise"

For more information about Sherpa's VaaS Platform Version 4 and to begin your ascent to Sherpa VaaS, please contact Shane Seiber at s.seiber@sherpadigitalmedia.com.

ABOUT SHERPA DIGITAL MEDIA

Sherpa Digital Media is the market-leading Video as a Service platform provider offering customers a next-generation solution that simplifies and automates the creation, management, and delivery of enterprise video. The Sherpa VaaS Platform delivers all video communications across an organization with unprecedented security, ease of use, scalability, and business intelligence analytics. Backed by premier Silicon Valley investors, Sherpa is the trusted VaaS provider for some of the world's largest global enterprises. See more about Sherpa's offerings at www.SherpaDigitalMedia.com.

