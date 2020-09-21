Introducing SHIELD & SOOTHE Hydrogel PPE Facial Under Mask

MasqueBAR, a global brand known for developing state of the art sheet and cream masks for myriad of skin problems, has developed SHIELD & SOOTHE Hydrogel PPE Facial Under Mask – the first mask of its kind to be worn underneath PPE and non-medical face masks ( Amazon Affiliate Members ) ( Share A Sale/Skimlinks Affiliates ) . Seeing the bruised, raw faces of healthcare workers and experiencing first-hand how clear skin is now breaking out due to daily mask wearing has prompted the MasqueBAR team to jump into action and do what they do best: provide solutions to skincare issues.

Wearing physical masks every day causes continuous rubbing against the skin which, in turn, causes microscopic tears in the skin. These tiny wounds leave skin susceptible to dirt and oils causing breakouts – maskne - that we previously never experienced. The SHIELD & SOOTHE Hydrogel PPE Facial Under Mask is made for every skin type and fits all faces. It can be worn under PPE or non-medical masks as a preventative measure, to act as a barrier, assist in healing, and moisturize skin. After masks are off for the day, the Mask will work to soothe and repair irritated skin.

SHIELD & SOOTHE Hydrogel PPE Facial Under Mask is formulated with Hyaluronic Acid which helps to create an invisible barrier on the skin that improves skin structure, promotes epidermal regeneration, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and makes the skin smooth and soft. Hyaluronic acid molecules have a unique ability to attract and retain water molecules that are 1000 times heavier than itself which helps to prevent the evaporation of moisture. In addition, this incredible ingredient promotes the regeneration of skin cells.

The MasqueBAR mask also contains Aloe Extract, a gel harvested from the leaves of the Aloe Vera plant, which contains antioxidants, enzymes, Vitamins A and C, and is known for its medicinal properties. It provides moisture to the skin as well as aids in wound healing. After one use, skin will feel calm and soothed and the mask will help to handle breakouts.

MasqueBAR has always and will always support our frontline workers during the battle against COVID-19 and beyond. A portion of proceeds will be donated in support of front-line workers and product will be provided to Donate Beauty to be distributed to these worldwide heroes!

The SHIELD & SOOTHE Hydrogel PPE Facial Under Mask is vegan and Leaping Bunny certified. The Mask will be available in September 2020 and will retail for $3.99 on the website. MasqueBAR products are available at www.masque.bar, Amazon (Amazon Affiliate Members) (Share A Sale/Skimlinks Affiliates) and select retailers nationwide.

Find us on:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE MasqueBAR

Related Links

https://masque.bar

