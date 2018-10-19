Introducing SocialChimp, the Complete Tool for Small Businesses to Automate Their Social Media Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social3 officially announces the launch of SocialChimp, a social media automation tool for small business owners, after months of development.

SocialChimp is a self-service platform that empowers small business owners with the ability to enhance and expand social media presence, all without an agency. The platform will allow users to post new content automatically to Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, customize the posting schedule, and an option to pay for social media advertising.

SocialChimp positions itself as one's new social media manager. Upon sign-up, users gain access to a simple, affordable, one-stop automated solution for managing and growing their Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn business profiles. Not only will participating social media pages gain momentum, but they will also keep one's audience engaged by emphasizing relevant regional content. SocialChimp's powerful AI engine finds and shares, so you don't have to.

"We know that working professionals want to spend their time doing what they do best and not have to worry about finding relevant, engaging content to post to their followers," says Matt Arceneaux, CEO of SocialChimp. "Our business is to engage users on social media for our customers. Plain and simple."

First and foremost, SocialChimp has focused on supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in the real estate realm. Connecting with agents and firms big and small, SocialChimp has proven successful in increasing engagement, following, and overall brand awareness for real estate professionals across the country. The company also plans to expand and support areas such as dentistry, financial planning, spa & beauty, and home repair.

To learn more about SocialChimp, visit socialchimp.com, or follow SocialChimp on Facebook or Twitter. You can also contact us at press@socialchimp.com.

About SocialChimp

SocialChimp is a privately-held social media technology company that is bringing innovation to the way business owners and social media professionals view the internet. It was founded in mid-2018 to provide a comprehensive solution to mainstreaming businesses social media management. SocialChimp's goal has always been to help small businesses elevate their presence online, without the high cost of an agency. The company is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

SOURCE SocialChimp