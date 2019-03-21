Introducing Stacks House, A Revolutionary Pop-Up Destination Promoting Women's Financial Literacy

Like pop-up sensations The Museum of Ice Cream, Color Factory and 29 Rooms, Stacks House is a visual spectacle, sensory experience and Instagram playground – with a twist. Inside Stacks House, stationed in DTLA's burgeoning Arts District, attendees will find a series of themed rooms taking on an often-taboo subject – money – in exuberant, celebratory fashion.

"For women, money isn't just power – it's freedom. Freedom to make choices, walk away from bad situations and live life on our own terms, said Torabi, a contributor to O, The Oprah Magazine, Goop and The Today Show. "Collectively, women will control two-thirds of the wealth in the U.S. within a decade. Yet we earn less, save less and pay more for things than our male counterparts, creating additional obstacles to our financial freedom. With Stacks House, we're equipping women with the inspiration, and information, to realize their own financial potential."

Stacks House is the first major initiative from She Stacks™ – a new startup by women, for women, hell bent on financially empowering women through an ecosystem of content, experiences and products. According to Meyer, "We want to show women that wealth-building doesn't have to be boring. With She Stacks, we're making financial literacy simple, sexy and social."

Why start with a pop-up? Says experiential marketing veteran Ramsey, "There's an increasing amount of quality financial content out there dedicated to women, which is fantastic. Our goal is to take that content to the next level and add layers of experience, community and glamour." Adds Torabi, "It's our intention to bring Stacks House to women across the country – from cities like Minneapolis and Austin to Chicago and Detroit – as a listening tour to find out what women really want, and need, to support their financial ambitions."

Each room within Stacks House is designed around key financial goals such as earning more, saving, eliminating debt and investing wisely. From the Debt Boxing Gym and the Retirement Rodeo to the Money Moves Room and the Gold Bar, visitors will enjoy over-the-top, participatory experiences that marry useful information with messages of empowerment.

Stacks House is thrilled to announce Zelle® as the presenting sponsor of Stacks House. Zelle is a fast and easy way to send money in minutes1 to friends and family, using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number. To get started, visit www.zellepay.com.

"We are so excited to partner with Stacks House to inspire and empower women to make smart money moves during all of life's moments," said Rose Corvo, Chief Marketing Officer for Zelle. "Whether it be splitting costs while traveling, gifting or sending and receiving funds for emergencies, we want to show attendees a fast, safe and easy way to move money."

Additional rooms within Stacks House are brought to life by the following partners:

Charles Schwab , the champion of investors and those who serve them – challenging the status quo and helping women take control of their financial futures.

, the champion of investors and those who serve them – challenging the status quo and helping women take control of their financial futures. Day Owl, a female-created, light and bright Barbera rosé that celebrates and champions independent women everywhere.

Bulletin, a curated network of female-founded brands, is on a mission to democratize retail. Their platform connects retailers and partners with the most coveted, up-and-coming brands in the game, and helps brands expand their physical footprint and number of wholesale stockists. The Stacks House shop is Bulletin's first curated retail pop up in L.A. and will feature exclusive products from Bulletin's network of beloved female makers - available only at Stacks House.

"Since its founding more than 45 years ago, Schwab has been a tireless advocate for individual investors to make investing and financial advice more accessible and affordable," said Terri Kallsen, executive vice president and head of Schwab Investor Services. "We are excited to team up with Stacks House to create an environment that inspires and empowers women to get engaged and own their financial futures."

Added Day Owl founder Katie O'Neill, "Day Owl is proud to partner with Stacks House and its three strong female founders. We believe in both their passion and mission to boost women's financial literacy and confidence while gaining new wisdoms in an important area of life. We're here to celebrate them – and every woman – with a glass of rosé."

Stacks House is open five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday, beginning on April 17 through May 19. Tickets to Stacks House may be purchased online at www.stackshouse.com for $38.



STACKS HOUSE

Address: 2018 East 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Runs: April 17 - May 19

Wednesday - Sunday: 12 PM – 10 PM

Monday & Tuesday: Closed to the public (available for private rental)



About She Stacks

She Stacks LLC, the parent company of Stacks House™, is a women's financial empowerment company hell bent on promoting financial independence and closing the gap between women and wealth with products, content and experiences that make financial literacy simple, sexy and social. Co-founders Farnoosh Torabi, Patience Ramsey and Kindra Meyer form a powerhouse team of self-made, entrepreneurial women who bring 45 combined years of experience in personal finance, experiential, marketing and brand building together to make financial independence more accessible – and fun – for enterprising women across America. Their first initiative, Stacks House, is a touring, ticketed "pop-up with a purpose" launching April 17, 2019 in Los Angeles.

About Zelle

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends and family with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.

1 Must have a bank account in the U.S. to use Zelle. Transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle.

