Introducing Syntech VR Head Strap with Battery Pack: The Ultimate Accessory for Enhanced VR Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntech, a company dedicated to creating electronic accessories with exceptional design, performance, and quality, is excited to announce the release of its latest product: Syntech VR Head Strap with Battery Pack. This innovative accessory is designed to improve the comfort and stability of VR headsets, specifically adapted the Oculus Quest 2, and enhance the overall user experience.

Syntech VR Head Strap with Battery Pack

The VR Head Strap with Battery Pack features a flexible 60-degree adjustable design that is easy to put on and take off, as well as a removable soft cotton strap for extra support and comfort. The upgraded padding reduces pressure on the head and evenly distributes the weight of the headset, ensuring a comfortable fit for both adults and children with head circumferences between 15.7 and 23.8 inches. The VR Head Strap with Battery Pack boasts a 10,000mAh battery that can fully charge the Oculus Quest 2 twice, extending its battery life to approximately 4-6 hours and eliminating the need for frequent recharging. The battery pack uses LiPo batteries, which offer improved current storage capacity and safety performance, and is equipped with multiple protection features to ensure reliability and safety.

"We're excited to bring this innovative product to the VR market," said Edward, Founder of Syntech. "We know that comfort and stability are key to a great VR experience, and the VR Head Strap with Battery Pack addresses these issues while also extending the headset's battery life. We're confident that this accessory will enhance the VR experience for Oculus Quest 2 users and look forward to seeing how it helps user enjoy their VR content even more."

Syntech will be first showcasing the VR Head Strap with Battery Pack at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Be sure to visit their booth to learn more about this exciting new product and see what other advancements Syntech has in store for enhanced VR experiences.

For more information about Syntech and the Syntech VR Head Strap with Battery Pack, visit https://syntechhome.com/ .

About Syntech

Syntech is a company that specializes in electronic accessories with a focus on innovative design and high performance. Based in the tech hub of Shenzhen, Syntech was founded in 2017 with the goal of creating products that enhance the way customers interact with their electronic devices. With a mission to provide a better experience for using digital content, Syntech's products are designed to combine style, functionality, and quality. The company has a growing presence in over 80 countries and strives to be one of the most recognized brands in the world.

