Introducing Tailored™, a New Direct-To-Consumer, Personalized Dog Food Brand Worth Barking About

"At Tailored, we're a group of pet nutrition experts and pet parents who have spent decades studying pet health and nutrition," said, Steve Joyce, CEO, Tailored Pet Nutrition. "Together, we set out to solve a problem: Every dog has their own unique wellness needs, but with so many overwhelming options in the pet food aisle, it's difficult for consumers to know what is best for their dog," Mr. Joyce continued. "We founded Tailored to meet this need — a Company that crafts health-first, personalized recipes, delivers them quickly to your door, and does all of these things at a fair price. In short, we believe in personalized nutrition for your one-of-a-kind pet."

Launched Exclusively Online — Here Is How It Works:

Take a Short Quiz — Through the brand's website, TailoredPet.com, consumers are guided to take a short quiz, which asks detailed questions about their dog, ranging from gender and breed size, to specific food sensitivities and health concerns.



Discover Personalized Recipes for a Dog's Unique Needs — Using this information, the brand recommends a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's specific needs, complete with customized feeding instructions.



Ships Fast, Free and Safely to the Consumer's Door — Through the Company's subscription model, each dog's individual recipe will be delivered with fast, free — and safe — shipping directly to the consumer's door at a frequency they choose. Subscriptions can easily be changed or cancelled at any time.

Unlike other Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) pet foods on the market, Tailored will be priced competitively with specialty retail brands, making the switch less financially impactful for pet parents.

"During these uncertain times, pets provide invaluable comfort, emotional support and companionship to all of us," Mr. Joyce said. "As we all spend more time than ever at home with our pets, and limit our trips to the store, Tailored is here to help make consumers' lives easier and their pets' lives better by providing them with the best nutrition for their furry family members without ever requiring them to leave the comfort and safety of their homes," Mr. Joyce continued. "Every Tailored recipe will be delivered quickly and safely to their doorstep — all while abiding by recent social distancing guidelines during the manufacturing and shipping process – and saving consumers a trip to the store," Mr. Joyce concluded.

High-Quality Ingredients That Pack a Punch

Each personalized kibble recipe is made with only the best ingredients, so it includes just what each dog needs, and nothing they do not.

Delicious, High-Quality Proteins — Real, quality proteins like chicken, salmon, bison, and lamb provide essential nutrients to help support healthy muscles and strong bones.

Farm-Grown Vegetables & Fruits — Nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes and butternut squash are excellent natural sources of fiber, essential vitamins, and antioxidants.

Nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables like sweet potatoes and butternut squash are excellent natural sources of fiber, essential vitamins, and antioxidants. Wholesome, Healthy Legumes — Protein and fiber-rich legumes, like lentils and peas, are naturally gluten-free and help support healthy energy levels and digestive health.

Safety is a Top Priority for Our Products, Employees, Community and the Planet

At Tailored, nothing is more important than food safety. Every Tailored pet food recipe is safely cooked in the USA with the world's finest, high-quality ingredients. The Company meets or exceeds the strictest food safety procedures and practices from ingredient sourcing, to manufacturing, packaging and shipping, so pet parents can feel confident about feeding Tailored to their furry family members.

The Company is also committed to doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We've implemented additional precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, our customers and broader community," said Ryan Hunter, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Tailored. "We've increased sanitation in our facilities and restricted all non-essential personnel from entering. And while our associates are always diligent about proper handwashing, we are practicing social distancing, wearing additional personal protective equipment, and taking additional breaks to sanitize and disinfect," Mr. Hunter continued. "We're also practicing safe, contact-free pickups with our shipping partners."

Tailored is also committed to feeding a happier, healthier planet. The Company partnered with TerraCycle to make their pet food bags recyclable. They also include a biodegradable scoop made from 100% bamboo (and it's dishwasher safe) with each consumer's first order, and offer free, eco-friendly ground shipping on recurring subscription orders.

A Special, Limited Offer — First Order Free

Pet parents interested in the Brand are invited to visit TailoredPet.com, and take the Brand's quiz to receive their pet's personalized pet food recommendation. The first 1,000 consumers to subscribe will receive their first order free. Simply enter code TAILS1000 at checkout. Pet parents can also sign up for Tailored's email newsletter at TailoredPet.com and follow the Brand on social media for the latest updates and special offers.

About Tailored

Tailored Pet Nutrition was founded by a group of pet nutrition experts and pet parents who spent decades (centuries, in dog years) studying pet health and nutrition. Together, they set out to solve a problem: Every dog has their own unique wellness needs, but with so many overwhelming options in the pet food aisle all claiming to do different things for dogs, it was difficult for consumers to find the best option for their unique dog. Enter Tailored — a Company that crafts health-first, personalized recipes, delivers quickly to the consumer's door, and does it all at a fair price. Learn more at TailoredPet.com.

