Introducing TD Pavilion at the Mann

"The Mann could not be more thrilled to partner with a company that shares similar beliefs and values, especially those that revolve around giving back and supporting the Philadelphia community," said Catherine M. Cahill, President and CEO of the Mann. "The support of TD Bank allows us to continue building diverse summer seasons of incredible music and entertainment and to flourish in our year-round community engagement events. The Mann takes great pride in being a steward of the Philadelphia region's arts and culture scene, and we look forward to working with a hometown partner to continue elevating the Mann's contributions both on and off stage."

TD's relationship with the Mann is a testament to the bank's longstanding commitment to local communities like Philadelphia, and truly embodies the company's corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, which aims to build vibrant and connected communities across its North American footprint. The bank has deep roots in the Delaware Valley, with the company's U.S. headquarters located just down the road from the Mann in Mount Laurel, N.J.

"At TD, we pride ourselves on doing things differently, not just in our stores, but in the communities where we live, work and play," said Pat McLean, Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank. "We're especially honored to support the Mann, which is right in our backyard, and to be able to come together to celebrate a new partnership grown out of a shared love and commitment for culture, the arts, the community and the city of Philadelphia."

The pavilion at the Mann will debut as the TD Pavilion at the Mann during the upcoming 2019 season with concerts, performances and community events extending throughout the year as both organizations come together to celebrate the new partnership.

About the Mann

As one of the foremost outdoor music centers in the country, the Mann, a leading non-profit organization, has a historic legacy of artistic excellence as a world-class entertainment destination presenting premier artists in association with AEG Presents. Each summer season, renowned symphony orchestras, iconic rock stars and the latest touring artists in indie rock, hip hop, R&B and pop take the stage here. The Mann is the summer home of The Philadelphia Orchestra and has presented critically acclaimed performers in every decade since the 1930s. Located in the heart of Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, the Mann hosts more than 200,000 visitors annually. Signature concert experiences are surrounded by Philadelphia's stunning skyline and include seats beneath the Mann's acoustically acclaimed TD Pavilion; picnics, blankets and music under the stars on its great lawn; and dining in Crescendo, the venue's spectacular tented restaurant. For more information, visit www.manncenter.org.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD." To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

