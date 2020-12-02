Introducing The 2021 HENNESSEY VENOM 800 SUPERCHARGED Ford F-150 Pick-Up Truck

This complete, turnkey vehicle starts with the latest and greatest from the Ford truck team – the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum Edition Super Crew 4-door truck equipped with 5.0L V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. From there the Hennessey team transforms the latest and greatest from Ford into the VENOM 800. This engine upgrade includes the addition of a 3.0L supercharger system producing 8 psi of boost pressure, high-flow cold air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors, upgraded fuel pump system, stainless steel exhaust system, E85 flex-fuel sensor and chassis dyno engine calibration. Power nearly doubles from the stock 5.0L V8 engine (rated at 400 bhp) to 805 bhp @ 6,200 rpm and 727 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm on E85 pump fuel – nearly 100 HP over the all-new 2021 Hellcat-powered Ram TRX!

Utilizing 4-wheel drive, the VENOM 800 will be capable of running 0-60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and through the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds @ 116 mph! The VENOM 800 will feature an upgraded BREMBO braking system with 6-piston callipers clamping down on massive 15.1-inch cross-drilled steel rotors. Power will be transmitted to the road and off-road via upgraded 20-inch HENNESSEY wheels wrapped with 35-inch all-terrain tires.

Rounding out the VENOM 800 package will include an off-road suspension system upgrade with upgraded shocks with external reservoirs and 6-inch lift, HENNESSEY VENOM front bumper upgrade with LED lights, HENNESSEY front grille upgrade, HENNESSEY & VENOM 800 SUPERCHARGED exterior branding and serial numbered plaques in the interior and engine compartment.

The total turnkey cost for the HENNESSEY VENOM 800 SUPERCHARGED, including 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum 4X4 Super Crew truck and 3 year / 36,000-mile warranty, is $149,500 not including delivery.

"We've only used our VENOM trademark on a small number of very special vehicles in the 29-year history of our company," said Founder and CEO, John Hennessey. "We feel that the new F-150 with our 805 bhp Supercharged upgrade is worthy of the VENOM name.

HENNESSEY VENOM 800 truck production will be limited to just 100 units for the 2021 model year. Orders can now be placed through HENNESSEY directly or through authorized Ford dealers with deliveries beginning in Q2 2021.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 10,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own supercar – the Venom GT.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey ranging from Ford and Corvette to Porsche and Lamborghini in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817hp and a +300mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for pushing the limits of his cars while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle-East he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's own world-class hypercar.

Social media channels

YouTube: hpedesign | Instagram: hennesseyperformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

SOURCE Hennessey Performance

Related Links

http://hennesseyperformance.com/

