Introducing The Beauty Knocks Box: The First Ever Medical-Grade Skincare Subscription Box Released By Its Parent-Company The Skin Clique

In addition to the box, every customer will have 24/7 access to their very own physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant through The Skin Clique to answer any skincare questions related to their personalized Beauty Knocks Box. The Beauty Knocks Box allows customers to choose from four box types that are updated seasonally:

The Essentials, The Beauty Knocks (Anti-aging), The Breakout (Acne), The Bump (for pregnant and nursing mothers)

In addition to the box, patients will also receive the following:

Instructions for how to use products along with direct contact information (phone or email) for their "Skincare Expert". 15% off any full-sized item in the box upon reordering for the duration of the subscription period. Optional upgrade with a mini-SkinBetter Sunscreen stick for only $10.00

Created by Dr. Sarah Allen, MD, and Claire O'Bryan, ANP-C, the Beauty Knocks Box was created to give customers access to medical-grade products they otherwise would only be able to receive by walking into a doctor or dermatologist's office.

"Many people spend small fortunes on skincare with little to no guidance as to when or how to incorporate these products into their routines," said Allen and O'Bryan. "We want medical-grade skincare, effective skincare, to be accessible to everyone. To be able to obtain these products in the comfort of your own home and have an expert on hand for all questions in an invaluable game-changer for the skincare industry."

