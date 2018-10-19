Introducing The EMTEK SELECT Collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtek announces their new EMTEK SELECT door hardware collection, now available to order through dealers nationwide.

"EMTEK SELECT is the next step in custom door hardware we proudly offer. It blends industrial, Arts & Crafts, and Art Deco design, with German Modernism, for a unique look. We feel strongly that designers should have the freedom to add their personal touches on all aspects of their projects, including door hardware," says Will Zhang, Creative Director and Industrial Designer of Emtek.

In each of Emtek's door hardware programs, designers can mix and match their door lever and rosette options, in any mix of finishes for an entirely custom door hardware look. With EMTEK SELECT, the mix and match customization is taken to an elevated level. SELECT provides not just a lever and a rosette style to choose from, but also includes optional textured grips, and 2 stem designs that pair in any mix of finishes--for thousands of unique combinations.

The innovative, Bauhaus-inspired program consists of 4 textured handle designs: Knurled, Faceted, Hammered, and Waved options; 2 stem designs in a traditional L-square and modern T-Bar; both of which can be paired with any of Emtek's currently available rosette or back plate styles. SELECT also includes a strike plate dust box for a clean aesthetic, and an ergonomic 28 degree latch, which requires less rotation to disengage and open the door when compared to standard 48 degree latches.

The EMTEK SELECT program is currently nominated for an Interior Design Magazine Best of the Year Award in the Hardware Category.

As with all of Emtek's door hardware designs, the SELECT program is offered in passage, privacy, and dummy functions, and is assembled to order and shipped within 2-3 business days from Emtek's Southern California facility.

To learn more, please refer to the addendum.

For measurement details, refer to technical specs.

For full details on EMTEK SELECT options, visit Emtek.com/select-levers.

About Emtek

Emtek is dedicated to helping bring your personal style to life. Door hardware is more than a way to open, close, and secure a space. To Emtek, it is an integral part of a room's design theme. There is no predetermined combination of knobs, levers, rosettes or finishes; Emtek allows you to create a custom, mix and match lock that is assembled to order in Southern California, with no additional upcharge or lead time. Door hardware should make a statement… your statement. Open more than doors with Emtek. Founded in 1981, Emtek products are offered in the finest designer showrooms and independent hardware retailers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Emtek is a part of ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. Visit www.emtek.com today to learn more.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

Contact:

Amy Biller Switzer

Amy.switzer@assaabloy.com

15250 E. Stafford Street

City of Industry, CA 91744

626.961.0413

www.emtek.com

