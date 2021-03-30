Introducing the Evolution of GPS Location Monitoring

SCRAM Systems has launched Pattern of Life (POL) mapping with SCRAM GPS® location monitoring. Tweet this

"We knew we had to figure out a way to help our partners in community corrections make the process of decarceration—and tracking this influx of clients with SCRAM GPS in real time—easier," said Lou Sugo, SCRAM Systems VP of Sales and Marketing. "That's why we developed Pattern of Life mapping."

SCRAM Systems created the client stop pattern report, allowing officers to quickly analyze days' or weeks' worth of data points quickly by consolidating clusters and identifying locations that a client visited. POL puts each GPS point into one of ten mapping categories (home, education, work, travel, services, social, shopping, worship, recreation, and other), summarizing where clients spend their time.

Categories help officers review stops and potential diversions from a client's typical travel pattern. And mapping views give officers access to a variety of mapping options such as daily, weekly, or monthly viewing, helping consolidate client travel behavior over time. This critical information can even help officers identify areas that multiple clients are congregating frequently—intel that can then be analyzed to determine if that location may warrant additional investigation.

"We found this was a tool that not only helped us establish accurate client daily activities, but really reduced the time we spent reviewing data," said Sam Banks with Pioneer Human Services, a SCRAM GPS service provider in Seattle.

SCRAM GPS provides superior location monitoring for sex and violent offenders and domestic violence caseloads. Additionally, GPS location monitoring is an effective alternative to incarceration for community corrections, helping officers more effectively supervise clients while enhancing community safety. Pattern of Life mapping is now available for all SCRAM GPS customers.

About SCRAM Systems

SCRAM Systems® is a leading provider of electronic monitoring and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. The company's flagship SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®) technology, launched in 2003 and revolutionized the way courts, agencies and treatment providers monitor and manage alcohol-involved offenders. In 2013 the company launched the industry's most comprehensive suite of electronic monitoring technologies, which includes SCRAM Remote Breath®, SCRAM GPS® and SCRAM House Arrest®. The company has since launched software solutions including SCRAM Nexus® to support the adoption and deployment of Evidence-Based Practices, a mobile client engagement tool called SCRAM TouchPoint™, and the first license-based software platform, SCRAM 24/7™ to support probation and sobriety programs. SCRAM Systems employs 280 people worldwide and is a privately held company with headquarters in Littleton, Colorado.

