Introducing The Glampys: An Award Program for Glampgrounds by The Dyrt

May 24, 2022, 08:49 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has announced the creation of the first awards program to recognize and celebrate the top glamping destinations throughout the United States. And, of course, it could only be called The Glampys.
"New glampsites are popping up all the time," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Private land owners are looking for ways to generate income by making their unique corner of the world available to people looking for once-in-a-lifetime outdoors experiences. We thought The Glampys would be a great way to shine a light on these amazing places."
Glamping can take many forms — yurts, cabins, vintage trailers, tiny houses, fire towers, even restored train cars — all of which can fill up quickly these days. Rather than create some sort of aspirational list, eligibility for The Glampys was limited to glampgrounds showing 2022 availability on The Dyrt under $200/night. (The Dyrt offers commission-free bookings for campgrounds.)
Some of the factors considered when determining the winners of The Glampys include uniqueness (fancy with flair), Instagramability (you gotta see it to believe it), and bookability (inclusive, not exclusive). Without further ado, we present the 2022 winners of The Glampys!
- 1. Boone Cocoon in North Carolina: A canvas pod treehouse above the forest with access from two suspended walking bridges.
- 2. Yonder Escalante in Utah: Located below the canyon walls of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, with a drive-in movie theater.
- 3. Slateville Farm Fire Tower and Campsites in New York: A private fire lookout in the forest with views of the Adirondacks.
- 4. Roamer Sites in Oregon: Located at the foot of Mt. Hood.
- 5. Goldie the Caboose in Minnesota: A refurbished train car from the Duluth Missabe Iron Rail.
- 6. Behr Art B&B in New Mexico: A creative's playground, with handmade glamping structures and open-air installations.
- 7. The Blueberry Patch in New York: A yurt on a blueberry farm in the Catskills.
- 8. Vintage in the Vineyard in California: Located in the rolling hills of San Diego wine country.
- 9. Fancy Hill Cabins and RV Park in Arkansas: A cabin surrounded by a forest with a tree growing right through the center of it.
- 10. Eco-Ranch Sustainable Living Educational Center in Texas: A solar-powered ranch made of recycled materials that's also a working poultry and goat farm.
About The Dyrt
The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 30 million annual camper visits and 4 million user-generated reviews, photos, and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the No. 1 app for camping and the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com
Media Contact
Maggie Fisher
860-526-1555
[email protected]
SOURCE The Dyrt
Share this article