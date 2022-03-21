Introducing The Gray Away Instant Root Cover Up Spray Collection

New look, same great color coverage. 5 Inclusive shades, featuring two new colors: Black & Medium To Light Blonde. 24hr wear. Made with all hair types in mind.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New leadership took over at Everpro Gray Away. The original hair color category disruptor was known for launching the first ever on-demand, temporary root cover spray. With that, the flagship product had outgrown its look and was in desperate need of a redesign; This wasn't a functional or performance issue, but a perception-based one. It was then decided that the brand would be given a "Glow Up" to reconnect with consumers - unveiling a brighter, bolder, bigger, and altogether . . . completely new aesthetic.

WE COVER ROOTS, PERIOD.

Root Coverage is a unique hair concern; it's a bit underrated yet can dramatically change your appearance and instantly boost self-confidence. Whether you're looking to hide grays, blend harsh root lines, refresh highlights or fake fuller hair, The NEW Gray Away Root Cover Up Sprays target multiple hair concerns with a one-step color solution.

These cruelty-free, high-performance products deliver flawless color payoff that fully cover roots, period. And don't worry – for those that have commitment issues, our temporary formulas wash out with regular shampoo. This means no more color troubles or last-minute hair emergencies, but a streamlined routine helping you get ready in seconds. It's officially time to clear out those bathroom shelves and downsize your beauty stash to the one Root Cover Up that does it all.

Inclusive Shade Range : 5 versatile, fool-proof shades made with a wide range of hair colors in mind - meaning you won't have trouble finding the perfect hue for you.

Shades Include: Black, Dark Brown, Medium Brown, Light Brown & Medium to Light Blonde.

Inclusive Shade Range: 5 versatile, fool-proof shades made with a wide range of hair colors in mind - meaning you won't have trouble finding the perfect hue for you. No One's Gonna Know: These cover up sprays instantly conceal all root woes, leaving you fully covered with a finish that imitates the look of your real hair color (how will they know?). The fast-drying formulas lay down a natural-looking pigment that blends seamlessly into the rest of your hair for 24hour, undetectable wear.

Skip The Breakage and Damage: Color treatments and at home hair dyes can compromise overall hair health, leaving the physical structure of your strands (dare we say it) "over-processed". Give your hair some PTO and prevent future damage with our temporary color sprays; formulated with reflective pigments to keep hair from drying out while maintaining its natural shine.

"Touch Ups" That Don't Require a Touch Up: Lasting an impressive 24 hours – or until your next shampoo, these water-proof & transfer-resistant sprays won't budge, no matter what's on the itinerary. We Avoid The Bad Stuff, So You Don't Have To: Gray Away takes pride in creating high quality, high performing formulas - without the harmful ingredients.

: Lasting an impressive 24 hours – or until your next shampoo, these water-proof & transfer-resistant sprays won't budge, no matter what's on the itinerary. We Avoid The Bad Stuff, So You Don't Have To: Gray Away takes pride in creating high quality, high performing formulas - without the harmful ingredients.

NO: sulfates, parabens, ammonia, peroxide, and synthetic dyes. Leaping Bunny Certified.

www.grayaway.com

Retail Price: Instant Root Cover Up $11.49 | Available at: Amazon, CVS, Target, Ulta, Walgreens & Walmart

