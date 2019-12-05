Introducing the GUESS Originals Holiday 2019 Capsule Collection

The GUESS Originals capsule fuses equal parts modern and vintage, featuring woven labels, buttons and rivets that embrace the same aesthetic as pieces from the 80's and 90's. The 26-piece collection ranges from $39 - $98 and offers a selection of classic hits including men's graphic long and short sleeve tee's, over-sized hoodies, jackets, cargo pants, and joggers. The women's capsule offers a form-fitting bodysuit in both solid and stripe colors as well as a cropped hoodie, short and long sleeve shirts stamped with the classic GUESS logo.

The women's color palette blends together mixtures of blue and yellow tones as well as assortments of forest green, deep wine and cream colorway combinations. For men's, similar hues are used to create the classic striped GUESS logo tee while offering a variety of colors for both long and short-sleeve shirts as well as hooded sweatshirts. A matching 2-piece black nylon track suit rounds out the collection and introduces itself as a comfortable understated ensemble.

The GUESS Originals Capsule Collection is available now at GUESS stores and guess.com.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS (NYSE: GES) began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of November 2, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company's partners and distributors operated 569 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2019, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Quail

GUESS?, Inc.

212.852.0568

kquail@guess.com

SOURCE Guess?, Inc.

