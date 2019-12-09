Introducing the Holiday's Hottest Kitchen Gadget: the Innovia® Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser

The Innovia dispenser is a hands-free, automatic paper towel dispenser. With just the wave of your hand, it dispenses sheets one at a time, making wiping messy hands and cleaning up spills quick and easy. It works just like the automatic paper towel dispensers you see in public restrooms but works with most household paper towels brands, no specialty towels needed.

"There's always that one must-have kitchen gadget that should be on everyone's holiday wish list, and this year it's the Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser," said Kim Poe, brand director with Innovia® Home. "Who couldn't benefit from some added convenience in the kitchen?"

Not only is the Innovia Paper Towel Dispenser hands-free, it also works with any size sheet. The Innovia dispenser even retracts unused sheets and contains them within the dispenser, helping to reduce waste, clutter and the risk of cross contamination. Adding to its convenience, the Innovia dispenser is compatible with most household paper towel brands and operates by AC adapter or battery.

The Innovia dispenser is available in two models, an undercabinet unit, which frees up valuable kitchen counter space, and a countertop unit, which enables you to place the dispenser anywhere you need hands-free access to paper towels.. Both models are available in black, white or stainless.

"With its sleek design and beautiful color options, the Innovia dispenser adds a little 'wow' factor to your kitchen," Poe said. "It's the kind of kitchen gadget you'll use and you'll want to show off!"

You can purchase the Innovia dispenser on Amazon or at Innovia Home.

About Innovia Home

The Innovia Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser was inspired by the hands-free paper towel systems at airports, restaurants, and office buildings. The vision is to bring together innovation, exceptional quality, and affordability to both home and business appliance users. Careful attention is paid to ensure that high-quality design and technology are united in an easy-to-use device. Innovia Home is part of the Georgia-Pacific family of consumer brands, which also includes Brawny®, Dixie®, Quilted Northern®, Vanity Fair®, and other well-known household names. To learn more about Innovia Home, visit www.innoviahome.com. To learn more about Georgia-Pacific, visit www.gp.com.

