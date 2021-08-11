Introducing The I CAN FOUNDATION - An Empowering At-Sea Mentor Program for Young Adults Aging Out of Foster Care

I CAN, the brainchild of Sean Ives and Kristi and Jeff Wisdom, builds on the fundamentals of "I CAN DO THIS!". The experience covers 5,000 nautical miles around the Caribbean, visits 17 unique destinations, and explores each destination's rich history and culture with local guides. The 90-day program includes ten orientation days, 80 days on the boat, 65 days of land-based excursions, and 24 days of actual sailing time.

"The purpose of I CAN is to teach resilience. It's all about attitude, teamwork, understanding yourself, and creating learning opportunities for our crew that they would not otherwise have. The sailboat is a platform for teaching our crew lessons that they will carry with them throughout their lifetimes." – Sean Ives, co-founder of the I CAN Foundation.

"Our goal is to provide these crew members with the skills they need to take the next step in their life journeys. Mentors involved in ocean research, conservation, and marine biology, to name a few, will visit the ship. We also explore careers in fields such as nursing, cooking, and mechanical engineering. After completing the program, we connect crew members with sponsor-based internship programs." – Jeff Wisdom, co-founder of I CAN and the Wisdom Family Foundation.

The first group of 6 young adult crew members and five mentors sets sail in January of 2022.

The I CAN Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Owner of All-Yachting based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and the Bahamas, Sean Ives is an experienced and passionate sailor from South Africa. A world traveler, Sean believes that sailing holds many essential life lessons and that when you put your mind to something, you can do it!

Jeff and Kristi Wisdom are co-founders of the Wisdom Family Foundation, a nonprofit launched in 2007. They are passionate about inspiring leaders and the next generation, investing in communities, building connections, and promoting healthy ways of living.

To learn more about the, I CAN Foundation, visit the website here.



