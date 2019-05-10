Introducing The Must Have Read By Emerald Wilson-Bey: The Perfect Cushion

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The second book from Emerald Wilson-Bey, The Perfect Cushion promises a captivating read. Based on real-life events, the riveting tale follows four young adults as they embark on a journey to discover their real selves.

Tessa, is a beauty, lives up to her name, standing at 5"5, she is fit, long and lustrous curly hair along with intelligence and sparkling green eyes. Tessa was the apple of her father's eye and went on to graduate from high school and embark on a successful career. However, being a housewife and have a family was always her goal.

"A Must Read For The Summer!" (PRNewsfoto/Emerald Wilson-Bey)

Tessa's brother Dennis is the mirror of his father, standing tall at 6"0, his chiseled features and bright green eyes would have set him up in the modelling world, however, all he has ever wanted was to fill his dad's notable shoes. Tessa's best friend Whitney, often mistaken for her sister, coming from a competitive family of tennis players, high flying executives and social royalty, Whitney has an artistic side and her sights are on Broadway. Lastly, there is Devin, Tessa's unforgettable on-off boyfriend, who can never seem to turn off his heart for Tessa. As the only child of computer software developers, Devin's goal in life is to make money, he doesn't care how, all he knows if he wants it. As they figure out their future, they also learn they have a lot more in common than they ever imagined. The trick is now to learn how to live and survive with this new knowledge.

Emerald Wilson-Bey was born in Washington, D.C and is a proud entrepreneur and business owner. A mom, a keen traveler and gives back to her community via a variety of charities. Staring her own business in 2012, The Wilson-Bey Group Multifaceted LLC, and in 2014 she published her first book, My Nights with the Shah: How Not to Date a Celebrity.

Taking on a different direction for her second book, The Perfect Cushion details real-life events of four young adults as they learn different facets of their lives.

Launching in stores and online on the 13th July, The Perfect Cushion is sure to become a hot read of the summer. Immerse yourself into the world of Tessa, Dennis, Whitney and Devin and discover what binds them together forever.

Media Contact:

Deirdra Ramos

(424) 204-5749

214439@email4pr.com

SOURCE Emerald Wilson-Bey