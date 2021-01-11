Introducing the New MK Lighter 9G Grip Pro

LA PUENTE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MK 9G Grip pro lighter is noticeably different and is the highest-quality, economically priced lighter available. Pick one up and feel the first big difference with the exclusive Slip-Guard Grip in several, vibrant, mood-altering colors, you won't want to let go. Paired with a safety-minded but easy-to-use igniter and having passed rigid safety and quality testing. After many good lights, they're good for the environment because they're sustainable. Simply re-flint, refill and reuse, saving them from being tossed into landfills and the ocean. Creativity, Innovation and Sustainability.