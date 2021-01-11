Introducing the New MK Lighter 9G Grip Pro
Jan 11, 2021, 07:37 ET
LA PUENTE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MK 9G Grip pro lighter is noticeably different and is the highest-quality, economically priced lighter available. Pick one up and feel the first big difference with the exclusive Slip-Guard Grip in several, vibrant, mood-altering colors, you won't want to let go. Paired with a safety-minded but easy-to-use igniter and having passed rigid safety and quality testing. After many good lights, they're good for the environment because they're sustainable. Simply re-flint, refill and reuse, saving them from being tossed into landfills and the ocean. Creativity, Innovation and Sustainability.
You can expect more with MK lighters. All combined, MK Grip Pro 9G, the latest innovation in lighters, is a Modern Kind of lighter for today's attitude. Now in styles to fit every situation from camping to candle lighting and promising to be dependable into 2021 and beyond.
SOURCE MK Lighter