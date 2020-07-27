Introducing the New Ulbrich Strip & Wire Alloy Surcharge Mobile App

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. continues to uphold their commitment to an innovative business standard with the new Ulbrich Strip & Wire Surcharge App. With this debut app, monthly strip and wire alloy surcharges are available at the palm of your hand. Customers and stakeholders can now access the information they need to do their work more efficiently and engage with Ulbrich in new ways. This metal alloy mobile application is the first of its kind designed to help manufacturers find and analyze historic data and real-time surcharges for strip and wire at multiple gauges.

The Ulbrich Strip & Wire Alloy Surcharge App delivers a best-in-class user experience to make interacting with Ulbrich digitally as seamless as possible. Manufacturers now have the ability to quickly find specific alloys and see the current month's surcharges on the go. The app also allows an in-depth viewing of the price history over either 3, 6 or 12 months, for available Stainless Steel Alloys, Nickel Alloys, Commercially Pure Titanium and Titanium Alloys, and many more special metals!

The app is a platform that Ulbrich plans to build upon, including updates that will add new features and functionality. Ulbrich's goal is for the app to coincide with the mission of being an invaluable development partner for all customers and stakeholders. The Ulbrich Strip & Wire Alloy Surcharge App will transform how you design, specify, and purchase precision metal products forever. Start your mobile experience today! Download in the app store or get it on Google Play!

