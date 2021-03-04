Introducing the Newest Solution for Missing Teeth- Park 40

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Park 40, a new state-of-the-art premier dental implant center, located on Park Avenue in New York City. Park 40 offers a variety of dental implant procedures for patients who have compromised or missing teeth by providing tooth replacement solutions that look, feel, and function like natural teeth. A team of highly qualified experienced clinicians including a prosthodontist, periodontist, oral surgeon, and a restorative dentist, will prepare specialized, individualized treatment plans based on the unique needs of each patient and deliver high quality comprehensive care, all under one roof.

The specialized team of doctors is led by world-renowned Prosthodontist and International Educator, Dr. Scott D. Ganz. With over 35 years' experience, Dr. Ganz has been a pioneer in the dental industry and is well-published in various scientific and professional journals (over 120 articles and contributed to 15 textbooks). He has delivered presentations both nationally and internationally on the Prosthetic and Surgical phases of Implant Dentistry and is considered a leader in the field of Computer Utilization for Diagnostic, Graphical, and Treatment Planning Applications in Dentistry which is the basis for the state-of-the-art digital workflow used at Park 40.

"It is with great pleasure that I return to the heart of Manhattan to work with an incredibly talented and motivated team of top clinicians and staff in a state-of-the-art treatment facility. Utilizing advances in digital technology, we are fully dedicated to restoring smiles for each of our unique patients," said Dr. Scott D Ganz. "When you visit Park 40, you will be in good hands. Guaranteed."

Depending upon the proposed treatment, Park 40 can offer multiple pain management solutions, such as oral and IV sedation, to keep each patient as comfortable and relaxed as possible. Park 40 will also explain the financial aspects of the proposed treatment and explore the multiple options available to make their dream smile become a reality. At the end of the day, the Park 40 experience has one goal in mind – to give patients the ability to eat the foods they once loved, gain back their confidence to smile again and to improve their quality of life, overall health, and well-being.

About Park 40:

