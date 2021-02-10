Introducing The Perfect Valentine's Collaboration Of Love

A collaboration inspired by the Rose, a symbol of beauty and love, which according to an ancient legend was created by Aphrodite, the Goddess of Love, and the color Red, a bold statement, that connotes a sense of passion, love and joy.

The result? An exquisite, modern Rose Floral Perfume paired with bold Red Lipstick, a gift of love for every woman who exudes individuality and personality without apology.

PERFUME by Sue Phillips House of Fragrance

Exotic Modern Rose Floral Perfume

Sensual, feminine, sublimely modern, our Rose Floral Perfume is an exotic mélange of rich and enticing, yet light, elegant, mellow and refined natural rose floral ingredients:

Top notes: Wild Rose, Turkish Rose Otto

Middle Notes: Moroccan Rose Violet, coupled with a hint of Violet Leaf

Base Notes: Exotic Cognac, Spice, Clove

Packaged in our new, interactive 1/3 oz./10ml "Twist & Swivel" portable, refillable, travel-friendly atomizer - is ideal for spray-and-go wear and touch ups!

LIPSTICK by The Sexiest Beauty

Matteshine Lipstick in Rebel Red a classic true red shade

Luxurious, creamy formula delivers the saturated color intensity and velvety pigments of a matte with a dollop of shine for uber soft, sexy lips - is ideal for getting zoom-ready in a single swipe!

Mattesheen S-Proof Lipstick in Really Red a classic true red shade

Revolutionary smudge-proof liquid formula dries flawlessly to a weightless, creaseless, dramatic matte finish with a sexy sheen - is ideal for on-the-go glam with mask-proof wear!

Packaged in our sleek, modern full-size .12 oz./3.4g cases.

The set is nestled to-go in a deluxe black satin pouch.

Founders' Quotes

"I've long been an admirer of Sue's genius for fragrance, and her Rose perfume blend is my personal obsession! Perfume and lipstick are the beauty equivalent of chocolates and make the ideal gift for all the loves in your life this Valentine's Day, whether they be a romantic love, a best friend or yourself. It's a match made with love." ~ Heather Fink, Founder & CEO of The Sexiest Beauty®

"Heather's energy, expertise and passion are so compelling, and while I have long wanted to introduce a lipstick with fragrance, I had an 'Aha moment'. Why not with The Sexiest Beauty? I reached out and voilà we have had a positive and wonderful collaboration. For every woman who loves to look and feel better, our 'Roses are Red' Perfume & Lipstick Escentials is the perfect way to enhance your beauty, feel confident, and announce to the world 'I'M BACK.'" ~Sue Phillips, CEO, Founder of Scenterprises, The Scentarium and Scentrepreneur®

MSRP: $95.00 (VALUE: $126.00)

LAUNCH: Available 8/15 at www.scenterprises.com www.thesexiestbeauty.com

A donation has been made in advance to support Dress for Success' COVID-19 recovery campaign, #DFSMovingForward, to help women and their families affected by the pandemic ensure their economic stability. An additional 10% of sales will be donated.

ABOUT SUE PHILLIPS

Sue Phillips, CEO & President Scenterprises™ has had a distinguished career in the Cosmetic and Fragrance Industry, and held senior positions at Elizabeth Arden, Lancôme, Paris and Tiffany & Co. As Vice President of Marketing for Tiffany & Co. she developed and launched the first Women's and Men's Fragrances, TIFFANY and TIFFANY FOR MEN internationally. Phillips then formed SCENTERPRISES ™a global marketing & branding consulting company in 1990 and developed innovative fragrances for companies such as Avon, Banana Republic Home, Bath & Body Works, Burberry, Trish McEvoy, Origins and others.

Sue established a bespoke perfume studio The Scentarium in NY and presents Custom Perfume Seminars & Workshops and multi-'scentsory' events for Corporate Teambuilding, Customer Appreciation Programs, Bridal Events and Perfume Parties. These are fun, interactive, innovative, informative and creative, and listed as one of the BEST places to create your OWN perfume by CBS! http://newyork.cbslocal.com/top-lists/4-best-places-to-make-your-own-perfume-in-new-york/ Sue has written articles and blogs for beauty and lifestyle magazines, and is penning a novel about the competitive and exciting world of Scent! Sue is also a compelling speaker and is available for Guest Speaking engagements about the power of scent! Sue's mission is to take fragrance out of the bottle and to create magical fragrances …drop by drop! Sue has now relocated her perfume atelier Sue Phillips Custom Fragrances to the Upper East Side in Vanessa Noel's tony fashion shoe boutique.

ABOUT HEATHER FINK

Heather Fink knows sexy beauty. For over 30 years she has been developing world-class beauty products for some of the sexiest, most sophisticated, fashion-forward brands in the world. She led the teams at Victoria's Secret, MAC, essie, bebe and Agent Provocateur in the creation of some of the most iconic beauty products ever seen. Her experiences at L'Oréal, Lauder, The Limited, Interparfums and QVC afford her enormous insights and resources related to trend, innovation and the beauty marketplace.

As the Founder of The Sexiest Beauty®, Heather was inspired to fuse the elements from her vast history with the powerful voices of real people speaking their truth to create a brand with a mission to re-define the standards of sexy inclusively, for all ages, shapes and sizes, colors and creeds lifestyles and gender identities. Their luxurious, self-pampering, high-performance longwear formulas deliver power for hours to empower your sexy with the tools to be the best you can be, to suit up and show. The brand is equally passionate about being of service to the global community and a platform for your powerful voices to be heard. They believe giving back goes hand in hand with great product.

