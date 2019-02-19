Introducing The 'Preference Intelligence Engine,' Powered By Wine Ring

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Ring, the leading AI-driven, personalization software for the wine industry, today introduces its "Preference Intelligence Engine," the first technology that learns individual consumer wine preferences and makes recommendations. The software debuted today at the 2019 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show as the technology behind Signature Kitchen Suite's new True Sommelier™ App, integrating with luxury kitchen appliance brand's new innovative wine column refrigerator series. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine-learning technology, the software develops a comprehensive user preference profile to drive the most accurate recommendations in the wine industry.

Signature Kitchen Suite, the industry's fast-growing built-in luxury line from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, is the first IoT partner in a series of industry partners using Wine Ring's preference-learning technology to create truly personalized wine experiences for consumers. When used with Signature Kitchen Suite's new integrated wine refrigerators, the True Sommelier App helps wine collectors manage their personal collections and get wine recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar – redefining how they think of and use their wine cellar.

"True personalization – for consumers and the businesses who serve them – is what's in demand in smart software today," said Pam Dillon, CEO and co-founder of Wine Ring. "We're focused on the core element of personalization, which is individual preference. Our point of entry is wine, one of the most complex consumer products on earth. Our software learns from various digital signal the way a wine expert would, enhancing whatever an industry player wants to do, whether it be in sales or marketing."

Wine Ring serves the wine industry across the supply chain – including retailers, restaurants, importers, distributors producers, wine clubs and trade groups – as well as operators in the IoT space. Wine Ring is also expanding into other horizontals, including travel and lifestyle companies, digital dating, loyalty programs, reservation systems and financial institutions. The Preference Intelligence Engine is extremely versatile, providing solutions for both front and back-of-house operations, and is used by businesses and consumers in more than 150 countries.

About Wine Ring

Wine Ring, one of the RingIT brands, is the leading AI-driven, B2B and B2C personalization software for the wine and spirits industry, focused on individual consumer preference. The Wine Ring software has eight patents, and other patents pending. The Wine Ring software analyzes consumer ratings and sales, and then makes inventory-based recommendations for individual consumers and households. All recommendations are based on individual preferences, not crowd-sourcing or group-think. The Wine Ring software was built by a team that includes PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and one of the largest groups of wine and spirits masters in the world. For more information about Wine Ring and RingIT, visit www.WineRing.com.

