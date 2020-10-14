Introducing The Progress Network: A Nonprofit Media Platform Redefining What Our Future Might Be

Founded by author, columnist and host of the podcast "What Could Go Right" Zachary Karabell , the nonprofit news platform shares original and aggregated content created by a network of invitation-only members who are experts in their fields. The Network begins with more than 70 members who are united in the belief that the world's problems are solvable, such as David Brooks, Peniel E. Joseph, Steven Pinker, Bina Venkataraman, Krista Tippett and Fareed Zakaria.

The Progress Network's members hold to principles required for a better future—trust in science, international cooperation, the furthering of education, long-term thinking and the celebration of progress. Areas of focus include politics, health, science, foreign affairs, climate change, technology, psychology, race relations and economic outcomes, among others.

"In the midst of a global pandemic and a contentious presidential election, both of which are unlike anything we have seen before, there is a widespread perception that the future is getting worse, not better," said Zachary Karabell. "The Progress Network aims to build an idea movement focused on possibilities, potential and progress in the world, rather than what is not working. As prominent as our members are, in a noisy world, they are less than the sum of their collective parts. The Progress Network will change that. We are presenting a realistic, alternative narrative to push back on the notion that our only option is pessimism and our only path is societal decline."

Free to consume, the site invites readers to explore either by topic or by specific members in The Network. In addition, The Progress Network will conduct exclusive interviews with its members focusing on their area of expertise. Under the leadership of Executive Director Emma Varvaloucas, formerly executive editor of Tricycle: The Buddhist Review, the site also highlights books, podcasts, articles, videos and events by people and organizations that contribute to the idea movement of progress and possibilities, and includes a biweekly "What Could Go Right?" newsletter.

"The Progress Network starts with the idea that there is a widely-shared belief among us that we can work collectively toward a more constructive future," said Emma Varvaloucas, Executive Director of The Progress Network. "It is our mission to boost that belief, not through 'feel-good' news but by sharing the careful, considered and inspiring thinking of constructive public voices. Our community is people who want to understand why, how and what is moving our world and societies forward."

The Progress Network is based at New America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and is supported by individual contributions.

