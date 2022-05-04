Introducing the Royal Splendor and Grand Getaway: Two New Signature Suite Packages at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

"Our premier suites are truly incredible and unique in Orlando, and are regularly in high demand," notes Thomas Steinhauer , regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "For an unforgettable, over-the-top experience, a stay in one of our signature suites is the ultimate way to experience this iconic destination. We're excited to offer additional special experiences for those reserving our new suite packages in celebration of Disney's 50 th Anniversary."

The Resort boasts one of the largest Royal Suites in the U.S., capable of expanding to a nine-bedroom residence totaling nearly 10,000 square-feet; a 4,280 square-foot four-bedroom Presidential Suite; and amazing Grand Suites.

The Royal Splendor 5-night top floor package- USD 500,000

Celebrate the 50th anniversary with a special buyout of the Resort's 16th floor. This package, designed for up to 50 guests, includes one signature experience of choice per day, for a total of six (includes arrival and departure days). A top floor buyout is ideal for those seeking a private escape with their closest family and friends, in the most luxurious of accommodations, including the nine-bedroom Royal Suite, four-bedroom Presidential Suite, and eight additional guestrooms for a total of 21 bedrooms. The Royal Suite is sure to be the ultimate gathering place. Ensconced in luxury, featuring more than 3,000 square-feet, guests will be dazzled by the high ceilings and walls of windows, showcasing the gorgeous lakes and woodlands, capped off by nightly views of the Walt Disney World Resort fireworks display from the spacious wrap-around terrace.

Signature Experiences

When reserving the Royal Splendor package, each day will include one of the following experiences, for the whole group unless otherwise indicated:

Private Character Dining Experience: Host a private party with Mickey Mouse or another beloved character in the Resort's meeting space. * The family will forever treasure their private enchanting encounter with their favourite Disney character.

Capa Steak & Eggs Brunch- Experience Capa steakhouse during the daytime, with a scrumptious private brunch for all guests, with a custom menu. Guests will enjoy beautiful views of the lakes, woodlands and Disney parks from the rooftop terrace.

Enjoy Relaxation in the Utmost Privacy, with an After-Hours Salon and Spa Buyout: Unwind and be truly pampered at The Spa, all to oneself, enjoying the spacious, relaxing sanctuary just with closest friends and family. This package includes up to 40 spa treatments, ranging from the classic massage to hyper-customized facial.

After-Hours Private Hideout and Cove Pool Access with Late-Night Snacks: Enjoy a private night of fun at the Resort's gaming centre, complete with billiards, video games and more, with gourmet snacks and a private pool area just for the group.

Disney VIP Tour- Enjoy two VIP Tour guides for the day at your Disney Park of choice. * Includes up to 10 guests each.

"Dive-In" Movie by the Pool : Enjoy an after-hours movie by the Explorer Pool on the giant Starstruck Screen, complete with beverages, gourmet snacks and ice cream.

Private Dinner with Wine Pairings in the Resort's Ravello Demonstration Kitchen: Enjoy a cooking demonstration with one of the Resort's acclaimed culinarians. A custom menu with wine pairings will be designed based on the guests' preferences. Available for up to 36 guests; alternative venue/experience available if party size exceeds capacity.

Dessert Reception and Champagne Bar Setup: Enjoy a custom bar set up in-suite and watch the nightly Disney fireworks over gourmet treats with a glass of bubbly in hand, from the comfort of one's private terrace.

Roundtrip airport transfers: Private car service for the party on arrival or departure day between Orlando airports and the Resort.

Private car service for the party on arrival or departure day between airports and the Resort. Roundtrip access via Heathrow VIP for guests traveling from London , or roundtrip access to a Private Suite at PS for guests traveling through LAX. Arrive for the flight in luxury and ease with access to the PS at Los Angeles International Airport, a private terminal with seamless security clearance. Alternatively, guests traveling from London's Heathrow Airport can enjoy the Royal Suite at Heathrow VIP, delivering an end-to-end service from collection at the aircraft to Jason Atherton's unique menus to personal shopping within an exclusive lounge. These offerings are based on availability, for up to six guests. Larger parties may be accommodated, also dependent on suite availability, for an additional fee.

In addition to choosing from the above Signature Experiences, the Royal Splendor top floor buyout also includes daily butler service (8-hours per day), one pool cabana per day, a special welcome amenity for each guest, and a nightly turn-down amenity for each guest.

The Grand Getaway 4-night package- USD 50,000

The Grand Getaway is a new package that includes a four-night stay in a three-bedroom Grand Suite, ideal for up to six guests. The Grand Suite includes a spacious living room and a dining room area to seat eight, a bar area and a butler's pantry for ease of in-room service, and an incredible master bedroom with a custom mosaic tile accent wall. The master bath also includes a stunning 5-piece bath with a deep-soaking tub spotlighted by a gorgeous mosaic tile accent wall. The Grand Getaway package includes one of the above signature experiences of choice, plus a daily poolside cabana, and welcome amenity.

Reservations for The Royal Splendor or Grand Getaway packages must be made directly by contacting the Resort reservations team at (1) 407-313-8066. These packages are based on availability, restricted over certain holiday periods, and are offered through March 16, 2023.

*Note: Disney Character private enchanting encounter photo opportunities are subject to character availability and event space. Disney VIP Tour bookings are subject to tour guide availability and require Theme Park admission and Park Pass reservations.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort