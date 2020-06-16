Introducing the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 for Gamers That Want the Extra Edge

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking, today released its new cutting-edge PC gaming peripheral, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5. Engineered for gaming, the new eye tracker brings enhanced speed and responsiveness, more robust head tracking, and a new universal mount to fit a variety of screen types. Replacing the current Tobii Eye Tracker 4C, Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is available at TobiiGaming.com from June 16.

Designed specifically for gaming, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 translates the player's eye and head movements into data to enable new levels of game control, game analytics and streaming.

"We are thrilled to launch Tobii Eye Tracker 5, which is designed specifically for gamers who aim to level up their game performance, improve their game experience, or improve the content they stream," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "The enhancements in speed, responsiveness and head-tracking accuracy will benefit all types of gamers and should be particularly useful within esports and simulation games."

Tobii Eye Tracking is available in 150+ titles at TobiiGaming.com including Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Watch Dogs: Legion will be added at the release of the game and League of Legends players can benefit from Tobii Eye Tracking via the recently announced partnership with the gamer training platform Mobalytics. New eye tracking enhanced games are made available continuously.

New to Tobii Eye Tracker 5:

Enhanced responsiveness: the custom-built optical sensor of the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 brings improved speed and responsiveness with minimal latency. Together with a broad field of view, it is designed to seamlessly capture your every move. This is a key parameter within esports games, such as League of Legends, where even milliseconds count.

the custom-built optical sensor of the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 brings improved speed and responsiveness with minimal latency. Together with a broad field of view, it is designed to seamlessly capture your every move. This is a key parameter within esports games, such as League of Legends, where even milliseconds count. More robust head tracking: a new algorithm for head tracking has been implemented to capture head movements more precisely. The enhanced precision will be particularly useful in simulation games, such as Euro Truck Simulator.

a new algorithm for head tracking has been implemented to capture head movements more precisely. The enhanced precision will be particularly useful in simulation games, such as Euro Truck Simulator. A new flex mount: Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is equipped with a new angled mount that is designed to be universal and adaptable, making it easy to connect the eye tracker to built-in screens, curved screens, and screens of various sizes.

Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is equipped with a new angled mount that is designed to be universal and adaptable, making it easy to connect the eye tracker to built-in screens, curved screens, and screens of various sizes. Durable and portable: Made with more durable, lightweight materials, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is built to last.

Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is a Windows-Hello certified device. Within it sits a biometric sensor that enables facial recognition which is approved for enterprise-grade password replacement.

How Tobii eye tracking is used in gaming

Tobii eye tracking is used by gamers who want to take their game to the next level with deeper game analytics, improved game control and greater streaming options. The three common usage scenarios include:

Game-control: Use head and eye movements to control the in-game camera, to act quicker, and have a more immersive game experience. Players effortlessly affect game elements using the eyes, for example to aim, pan the camera around the screen, or select objects. Please visit https://gaming.tobii.com/games/ for more information on Tobii eye tracking for gaming.

Training: Become a better player with the knowledge of how your visual attention impacts your play. Players use eye tracking analytics with metrics such as tunnel vision, awareness and focus to make quicker and better-informed decisions. Please visit https://gaming.tobii.com/esports/ for more information on Tobii eye tracking for training.

Streaming: Create and stream content that provides insights about your decision-making, fixation, and awareness. By visualizing the eye movements, streamers allow viewers to get a greater understanding of the gameplay. Please visit https://gaming.tobii.com/software/ghost/ for more information on Tobii eye tracking for streaming.

