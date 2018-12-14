Introducing the USC Hotel: A new era of hospitality and Trojan pride

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The USC Hotel will debut on January 1st, 2019. Formerly operated as the Radisson Hotel Los Angeles Midtown at USC, the 240-room hotel is a long-standing extension of the University of Southern California and a connection with the downtown community. Its operation as an independent hotel will allow management to provide a more customized experience for all guests, especially those affiliated with the university.

The hotel opened its doors in 1974 as a Hilton and has operated under the Radisson flag for the last 20 years. The hotel was purchased by USC in 2000. USC Auxiliary Services assumed its day-to-day operation in 2010. In addition to serving business travelers and groups who attend meetings and special events, the hotel regularly hosts athletic teams, parents, and guests who visit the USC University Park Campus or the nearby Exposition Park including the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Banc of California soccer stadium and the park's many museums.

University visitors, parents, and fans of USC athletics will benefit from the hotel's newly customized services including upgraded rooms with new Trojan-themed décor, an executive level floor, pool and garden studios, as well as several suites.

The USC Hotel is the preferred hotel of the University of Southern California and LA Memorial Coliseum. To make reservations, please visit uschotel.usc.edu or call 833-2-BOOK USC.

