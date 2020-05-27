Introducing The Zorts Player Card! The First Fully Integrated Age/Grade Digital Player Card in a Sports Management App

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the FIRST fully integrated age/grade digital player card in a Sports Management app!

● Protect the integrity of your league or tournament

● Eliminate eligibility disputes

● Streamlined document uploading for parents (once a year)

● Cut Check-In times by over 75%

● Shared Player Card revenue

● Web, Tablet, iPhone, Android compatible



Free dispute resolution if they do arise



All documents verified by our Zorts Team with our National database of youth & HS athletes



Zorts Sports, the ultimate FREE all-in-on sports management solution app for sports leagues, tournaments, and camps has added the Zorts Player Card to our platform.



Good for 12 months, the Zorts Player Card gives peace of mind to parents, coaches, as well as league and tournament administrators. Three levels of eligibility verification to choose from that utilize birth certificates to official state IDS.



Free, simple, and easy to use with a beautiful interface. Create an event instantly on your own or with Zorts helpful staff. The Zorts Sports app has numerous features such as registration, rosters, eligibility, electronic waivers, pool play and playoff scheduling, real-time scores and standings, instant communication tools, social media links, and so much more.



Zorts knowledgeable staff provides personal immediate service and are often seen around the country at partner events.



For information, questions, or demonstrations please call 702-686-0446 or email us at [email protected]



Zorts Sports is a fully integrated Sports Management Solution for youth and adult leagues, tournaments, teams, and camps available on the Web, iPhone, & Android platforms.



A division of App-order.com, Zorts Sports partners with numerous organizations in multiple sports to help them organize and run their events seamlessly.

