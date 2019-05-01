Introducing THRIVE SKIN by Le-Vel

THRIVE SKIN is an industry-first approach to anti-aging based on exhaustive research and testing, superior ingredients, and an innovative formula, including CBD, and delivery system. The results are nothing short of incredible: a flawless, defined, vibrant, and youthful look. In fact, Le-Vel's Brand Promoters had an opportunity to sample the products at last weekend's THRIVEPALOOZA and the reactions and before-and-after pictures were astounding.

THRIVE SKIN capitalizes on the medicinal benefits of CBD and incorporates disruptive technology in three simple steps:

Step 1: Peel (Infinite CBD Enzyme Peel enriched with CBD Oil) contains enzymes that naturally digest (exfoliate/peel) dead skin cells without irritation and without causing uneven skin tone. After using this powerful soothing and calming antioxidant as directed, your skin immediately has more luminosity and a radiant glow and will be ready to absorb steps 2 and 3.

(Infinite CBD Enzyme Peel enriched with CBD Oil) contains enzymes that naturally digest (exfoliate/peel) dead skin cells without irritation and without causing uneven skin tone. After using this powerful soothing and calming antioxidant as directed, your skin immediately has more luminosity and a radiant glow and will be ready to absorb steps 2 and 3. Step 2: Reduce (Infinite CBD Correcting Serum enriched with CBD Oil) is a balance of nature, science and CBD innovation that works harmoniously to provide a luxurious high-performance facial serum. Excellent for all skin types, this proprietary serum helps reduce the negative results of oxidative stress (such as redness, fine lines, and skin roughness), increases moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

(Infinite CBD Correcting Serum enriched with CBD Oil) is a balance of nature, science and CBD innovation that works harmoniously to provide a luxurious high-performance facial serum. Excellent for all skin types, this proprietary serum helps reduce the negative results of oxidative stress (such as redness, fine lines, and skin roughness), increases moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Step 3: Restore (Infinite AM/PM CBD Moisturizing Elixir) is a multifunctional CBD moisturizing elixir featuring microencapsulation technology, plus powerful soothing and calming antioxidants that provide excellent moisturizing properties and support skin cell health. Suitable for all skin types, the elixir helps restore healthy, even skin tone and improves the appearance of aging skin.

According to Orbis Research, the global beauty and skincare market was valued at $532.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of $805.61 billion by 2023. THRIVE SKIN represents the most advanced CBD skin care system available today.

"The launch of THRIVE SKIN is another historic moment for Le-Vel and for Thrivers around the globe," say CO-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Combining our unparalleled access to superior ingredients, science, research and technology, with the medicinal benefits of CBD, produces anti-aging results that have never before been witnessed – ever. THRIVE SKIN truly is an industry first and one of the most advanced anti-aging systems in the last 100 years."

Le-Vel has been charting a new course for the nutritional supplementation and direct sales industries since its founding in 2012. This billion-dollar company is a social phenomenon – a global movement of health and wellness that began when Camper and Gravette launched their company on a cloud-based infrastructure, freeing them to channel maximum investment into superior ingredients, formulas and delivery systems. A commitment to leading-edge science and technology has produced some of the most innovative products the nutritional supplementation industry has ever seen. Le-Vel's Brand Promoter and customer base grew almost entirely by word of mouth and now exceeds 10 million Thrivers throughout the world.

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations.

Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), Activate, Balance, Blast, Black Label, Boost, BURN, Café, DUO, Expand, FORM, THRIVE BITES, THRIVEFIT, THRIVE K, THRIVE Skin, Move, PRO, Rest, Pure and White Label. Le-Vel has more than 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. In early 2018, less than six years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $1.5 billion in lifetime orders.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com, the Le-Vel Facebook Page, Le-Vel on Twitter, Instagram and the Le-Vel YouTube Channel.

Media Contact: Liz Reuth, liz.reuth@le-vel.com

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands

Related Links

http://Le-Vel.com

