Introducing TIG, the Newest Savory Snack Bar from the Makers of RXBAR

"Snack cravings aren't just for the sweet tooth - we've all experienced that instant craving for something different, savory or bold, without the guilt feeling that comes afterwards," said Victor Lee, CMO, RXBAR. "TIG makes it possible for snack bars to provide the same indulgent flavors people crave while maintaining better-for-you ingredients."

TIG is made with premium, plant-based core ingredients including puffed chickpeas, roasted green lentils and crispy wild and brown rice. It is also gluten-free, non-GMO and nut-free. The savory snack bar is available in four craveable flavors -- BBQ, Buffalo, Pizza and Chili Lime.

Each bar contains 140 calories, 7 grams of fiber and 1-2 grams of total sugar (varies by flavor), making for a better-for-you snack option that only tastes like an indulgence. TIG can be purchased online nationwide at tigsnacks.com.

About TIG

Two of our favorite things are big, bold flavors, and big, bold ideas. At TIG, we combined them both to solve a problem—traditional snack bars all taste the same and savory snack foods are great for your taste buds but bad for your body. Until now. We took all the delicious things people love about junk food and put them into a plant-based snack bar that gives you the crave-worthy flavors you want with the ingredients your body deserves. Visit https://tigsnacks.com/ for more information.

