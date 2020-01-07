Introducing Two New Communities in the Inland Empire

INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of two exceptional new master-planned communities: Atwood at Bedford in Corona, and Rosewood at Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta. Both boast sought-after floor plans, exciting amenities and broad appeal.

Grand Opening of Atwood at Bedford RichmondAmerican.com/AtwoodGO

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to a carnival-themed celebration at this new community, to take place on Saturday, January 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Model homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tours.

About Atwood at Bedford

Three single-story floor plans from the $500s

3 to 5 bedrooms and up to approx. 2,210 sq. ft.

Central location in South Corona off I-15

off I-15 Incredible amenities, including a spa, multiple pools, playgrounds and parks

Located at 4134 Cameron Way, Corona, CA 92883.

Please call 480.444.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to RSVP.

Grand Opening of Rosewood at Spencer's Crossing RichmondAmerican.com/RosewoodGO

Attendees can tour brand-new model homes and enjoy a complimentary BBQ lunch, along with family fun including games, glitter tattoos and more at this event.

About Rosewood at Spencer's Crossing

Single- and two-story homes from the mid $400s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,800 to 3,520 sq. ft.

Community pool, parks, trails, playgrounds and sports courts

Hundreds of personalization options

Located at 34454 Bloomberry Road, Murrieta, CA 92563.

Please call 951.234.0272 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to RSVP.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

