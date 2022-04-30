Introducing VAVA's ALPD4.0 Triple Laser Projector Chroma, Bringing the Ultimate Home Theater Experience

Powered by Triple Laser Technology and ALPD® 4.0

VAVA Chroma uses the world's most advanced ALPD® 4.0 phosphor fluorescent technology and 3 channel laser light source. With the use of red, blue, and green plus laser light sources, it delivers striking visuals with up to 106% Rec. 2020 color gamut, precise color accuracy, and incredible contrast.

"That triple laser system definitely performs as advertised, produced bright and vivid images, whether in 4K or 1080p." Reviewed by JC Torres at Slash Gear, "That system is also powered by the highest ALPD 4.0 technology, giving it an edge even against most cinemas that still use ALPD 3.0."

80-150" Display Range

Unlike traditional projectors, the Chroma uses ultra short throw technology and boasts a 0.233:1 throw rate. The projector can be placed just 7.2" away from the wall for a stunning 100" projection and can be easily adjusted up to 150" for a cinematic experience.

Smart Android TV system

The VAVA Chroma builds in the Android 9.0 system and Aptoide app store, which means apps including YouTube, Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney+, and more will be accessible through the built-in OS. It is also compatible with various streaming devices on the market, including Apple TV, Nvidia Shield, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku TV, and more.

VAVA's new triple laser projector Chroma is now available for purchase at VAVA Official Store and Best Buy at $3,499.99.

About VAVA: VAVA's goal is to simplify modern life through exceptional expertise and the highest quality technology. VAVA designs and manufactures a line of cutting--edge and innovative products directed toward improving the lives of its customers. Additional information about VAVA and its award-winning products can be found at the VAVA official store .

