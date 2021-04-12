Introducing Vencapital's 5th Class of Minority & Female VC Fellows

Since starting the program in 2019 Vencapital has trained over 60 fellows with 40% of them finding VC jobs or further internship opportunities after completing the program. Despite the challenges of 2020, Vencapital welcomed its 4th class of minority and female VC fellows in the fall of 2020, and have continued to provide venture finance training and career support to College seniors and MBA students joining it's program. According to Henry Ogbuagu , the founding partner of Vencapital, "Internships and apprenticeship is how industries innovate and attracting young and diverse talents is how they stay agile and competitive in the marketplace, the VC/PE industry have ignored this model for too long and I wanted to help bring it into the space."

Henry started Vencapital despite having no background in finance or tech and was drawn to the problem of diversity in VC/PE from a policy and socio-economic standpoint having worked previously at the United Nations on related socio-economic issues. He created Vencapital as a DEI strategy for improving diversity in VC/PE long term. Having tested the model with a small number of VC firms, he is hoping to replicate the model to other firms in and outside the valley looking to improve their talent pipeline and recruitment practice in a cost effective way.

As one of the leading providers of venture finance training and placement for minorities and women in the industry today, Vencapital is challenging the status quo and innovating the space through it's apprenticeship model that combines VC/PE training with internship placements to better position minorities and women for career success in an industry that is still one of the hardest to break into. The program is supported by VCs and angel investors that mentor in the program. New mentors are welcome and can sign up here .

