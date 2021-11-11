Introducing Video Made Easy

vidThat Launches New Instant Video Creation and Messaging Platform on the iPhone

vidThat

Nov 11, 2021, 14:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vidThat, an innovative new messaging and video creation platform, announced today their full global launch of their mobile platform only on the App Store. Instantly turn anything on your iPhone into a video montage; any photo, any screenshot and any premade short video. Make video in 15 seconds or less to message your friends or colleagues inside the vidThat messenger or simply export to your iPhone photo library and post to any social media like Instagram or easily send in iMessage or an email.

vidThat now at the App Store. Get vidThat for your iPhone. vidThat is an instant video maker and an instant video messenger all in one.
Introducing vidThat a whole new way to make video quickly on the vidThat Instant Videoization Messenger. Make, send and reply to video messages privately with your friends.
Introducing vidThat, video made easy, only at the App Store
Make instant video from anything on your iPhone with vidThat. Get vidThat at the App Store for your iPhone.
vidThat Instant Video Messenger
vidThat iOS Offers You Instant Voice-To-Text Transcription on Any vidThat Video Montage You Make. You can locate the subtext anywhere on your video and the voice to text works even over pre-existing audio but requires that you use earbuds and mic for the recording video in vidThat. Get vidThat for your iPhone at the App Store.
How to make instant video on vidThat from Screenshots (vertical vid). A complete walk-through on how to use vidThat to make a vertical or horizontal video. This example is of a photographer describing their photo shoot.
vidThat logo on black with tagline and icon
vidThat brand icon
vidThat text logo (no tagline and no icon)
vidThat Instant Video Maker
Canada Media Fund Logo
The mission for vidThat is to transform, simplify and inspire visual communication towards better understood messaging with beautiful short videos made very fast on the iPhone.

James Tran, Founder and CEO of vidThat says; "the vision for vidThat is to be a fun/easy/fast way to create instant video montages out of anything in your smart phone. Additionally, vidThat supports this inside its own instant video messenger."

Video Co-creation

Your voice is automatically shown as a text caption on any video you make with vidThat. You can make instant changes to the sound of your recorded voice. vidThat lets your friends and teammates very simply, video-reply to your video messages that you sent. This back-and-forth video sharing will inspire you and your friends to co-create new short videos to post anywhere.

Video Automation Made Easy

You will feel like you are with your friend explaining and gesturing with visual information you have around you. However, this is done asynchronously on your iPhone for anytime anywhere instant video messaging. The save-to-draft system automates your video creation, where the same visual content is needed for multiple voice recordings. Hold your iPhone horizontal or vertical to create either format of video with vidThat.

Instantly Videoize. Instantly Share.

vidThat is based in Toronto and looks forward to inspiring a quality base of users. Initially free in the App Store, vidThat will help everyone use visual storytelling in the fastest and easiest way possible inside what is believed to be the world's first instant videoization messenger. vidThat iOS is grateful to be funded and supported by the Canada Media Fund.

https://vidthat.com/