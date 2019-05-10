Introducing White Diamonds En Rouge

Now, new White Diamonds En Rouge indulges women with a sensuous fragrance that captures the essence of Elizabeth's bold glamour – her confidence and conviction; her show stopping beauty, glamorous style and opulent jewels – to be worn by the woman who seeks to dazzle every room she enters.

Elizabeth Taylor first brought her sparkling sense of luxury to women everywhere when she captured the essence of diamonds in a bottle in the original White Diamonds scent – a fragrance she wore every day, just as she did the Krupp diamond. Created from ingredients of the highest quality, her award-winning White Diamonds fragrance continues to delight its adoring fans worldwide with its uniquely rich, sensual and feminine scent. As Elizabeth said, "Every woman, no matter how small it is, covets a diamond. If you have it as a perfume, it's the same sense of sparkle and uplift. It's diamonds in a bottle."



The Fragrance

Category: Sensual Floral Oriental

Master Perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux created White Diamonds En Rouge with a passion dedicated to Ms. Taylor.

"I looked beyond the name and saw the astonishing woman for who she really was - sensual, fiery, brilliant, bold, determined, and above all, captivating," said Flores-Roux. "I created a scent that reflects the raw sensuality and bold glamour for which Elizabeth Taylor is celebrated."

New White Diamonds En Rouge features bold top notes of Pink Peppercorn, Mandarin and Raspberry, elegantly entwined with a robust floral bouquet of Rose, Jasmine, and Orange Flower. It finishes with seductive Vanilla Bean, decadent Vetiver, addictive Amber, and luxurious Patchouli, leaving a veil of undeniable sensuality.

The Design

The bold red and gold packaging design exudes seduction, luxury, and glamour. The transparent rouge bottle features a sparkling diamond-like collar and radiant gold cap. The packaging features a matte rouge finish with bold, glamorous jewelry, evoking absolute luxury.

The Collection

White Diamonds En Rouge Eau de Toilette Spray 3.3oz/100ml $69.00*

*All prices are suggested retail

Available at Macy's counters nationwide and Macys.com in April 2019.

As part of Elizabeth Taylor's courageous commitment and fearless leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS, she directed that a portion of sales from White Diamonds and her other House of Taylor fragrances go to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

