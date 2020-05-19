Introducing WooCommerce Payments, a New Solution to Help Merchants Conveniently Manage Payments

To improve the merchant experience in managing payments, WooCommerce began designing and building its native solution in 2019. After a successful beta period earlier this year, the WooCommerce team is now making WooCommerce Payments widely available to all new and current U.S.-based store owners.

WooCommerce Payments offers unique features to store owners, including an integrated payments dashboard to manage charges, deposits, and disputes from the comfort of their store. "No more logging in to a separate payment processor's website to track payouts or manage chargebacks. WooCommerce merchants can now manage their payments from their WooCommerce dashboard," says Paul Maiorana, General Manager of WooCommerce.

The convenience of WooCommerce Payments is echoed by merchant R. Nick Walker, Owner of Cool Face Life : "I was always a fan of managing everything from one place, so when WooCommerce Payments came about, it was an easy switch. I like the seamless integration, the flow, the dashboard, and the ease of downloading info and fixing disputes."

WooCommerce Payments also helps store owners reduce cart abandonment by enabling shoppers to pay directly using major cards without having to leave the store. The service is free to add, with no set-up fees or monthly fees, and is competitively priced, starting from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for U.S.-issued cards.

Forthcoming releases will include support for subscriptions, saved cards, wallets, instant deposits, and in-person payments. As the native payment method of a global eCommerce platform, WooCommerce Payments plans include expansion to new countries in the future.

Learn more about how to simplify payments at WooCommerce.com .

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a customizable eCommerce platform built on WordPress. We're committed to democratizing commerce and putting merchants in control of their own livelihood. Our core eCommerce platform is free and open-source, empowering owners to sell anything, anywhere. WooCommerce is developed and supported by a distributed team at Automattic.

About Automattic

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com , WooCommerce , Tumblr , Jetpack , and enterprise WP VIP , and we're a fully distributed company, with more than 1,100 employees in 76 countries speaking 93 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more, go to automattic.com .

