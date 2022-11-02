Introducing: XenTegra-GOV

EUC-focused solution provider, XenTegra announces the formation of a new public service sector branch, XenTegra-GOV.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XenTegra, a global managed services provider and expert in integrated digital workspace solutions, has partnered with Harvey Green III to form XenTegra-GOV. XenTegra-GOV is a minority-owned value-added reseller that operates from XenTegra's national headquarters in Huntersville, N.C. It serves the public sector, including government organizations (Local, State, and Federal) and educational institutions (K-12, colleges, and universities).

"As XenTegra continues to find communities that need to be served, we will continue to expand and meet those needs," says Andy Whiteside, XenTegra President and CEO. "Under Harvey's leadership, we continue to do what we've always set out to do: work closely with our partners to bring value-added enablement and services to clients."

XenTegra-GOV enables education around best-in-breed, End-User Computing (EUC), datacenter, and cloud technologies. Moreover, it offers the public sector advice and assistance with the integration and implementation of technology platforms. Together, XenTegra-GOV and its customers generate solutions that empower the public sector in futureproofing their digital transformation initiatives.

XenTegra-GOV President and CEO Harvey Green III is excited to lead and support this new partnership. "Public sector organizations form an essential community and are vital to our country's collective present and future," he says. "XenTegra-GOV's differentiation comes from focusing on customer education to help form more detailed conceptualizations, which we develop into the realization of more impactful solutions."

"XenTegra-GOV ensures that your public sector organization is set up for long-term success, with the right technologies, tailored to our client's specific goals, and on their timelines," adds XenTegra-GOV's Client Executive, Meredith Walter. "Our expert advisors and greater XenTegraGOV client community are here to support our customers no matter where they may be in their digital transformation."

XenTegra-GOV is open for business and plans to continue adapting XenTegra's commercial client knowledge and skillset into long-term service and success within the public sector. For the remainder of 2022 and next year, XenTegra-GOV will continue building upon its existing public sector clients to create an outstanding community of public sector organizations.

About XenTegra

With worldwide headquarters in Huntsville, North Carolina, XenTegra provides expert integrated digital workspace consulting, managed services, hosting, and education.

A proud IGEL Platinum Partner, Platinum Citrix Partner, Cloud Champion Nutanix Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner, XenTegra helps customers and their employees work anytime, anywhere, and on any device, using their desktop applications securely, safely, and productively.

For more information, visit www.xentegra.com.

