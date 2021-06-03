Introducing Yank n' Go™ One-Piece Loungewear

PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Wit is set to launch a Kickstarter for their new Yankers Yank n' Go one-pieces for women.

WHY

One-pieces are ideal to relax in---till it comes time to pee. If you are a woman in a one-piece you have undoubtedly found yourself perched half-naked upon a toilet while holding your outfit off of a dirty bathroom floor.

Plaid Yanker Union Suit Black Yanker Union Suit & Black Yanker Tank Romper

HOW YANKERS™ ARE DIFFERENT

Sure, there have been clever women who've designed jumpsuits that allow you to keep your top on but their designs always seem to involve untying, unzipping or unsnapping something.

WHAT'S A YANKER™?

Yanker's gone and designed the lazy woman's jumpsuit. It's one-piece loungewear made for uncomplicated women who'd rather lay around reading than spend their time fussing with clothing.

SEE IT ON VIDEO

Watch a YouTube video here to see the Yanker™ difference.

WHERE CAN YOU BUY YANKERS™

Baby Wit™ is launching Yanker™ for Women on June 8th using the Kickstarter platform to presell their first production run due to ship in September 2021. Backers of their Kickstarter receive a 30% discount and a $10 gift certificate. Yanker™ For Babies are currently available for purchase on their website.

Summer Playsuit

The Tank Romper is ideal for swinging in hammocks, yoga, picnics and trampoline bouncing.

Adult Onesie

The Onesie makes for a cozy jammy in the winter. It is the perfect one-piece for layering under a skirt or jeans because when you gotta go, you can do your business without removing any of your layers!

Mommy & Me Sets

They are selling matching baby union suits and rompers Yankers™ for Babies. Because what's cuter than a new mom lounging with her infant in a matching romper?

ABOUT BABY WIT

Baby Wit is a small company in Oregon that's been creating game-changing baby clothing since 2003. The first Yanker™ was designed in 2007 by the founder for her infant son who had mild sensory issues. She wanted to make him the most comfortable baby outfit ever. Their signature Yank and Go™ panel in the back makes checking and changing a diaper easier because there aren't any fasteners.

In 2020 she redesigned Yanker™ for Women so that women everywhere could lounge around hassle-free in a onesie. All Yankers™ are made in the USA using sustainable materials. Click here for their online media kit.

