Introducing Zega: Smart, App-enabled Cookware From the Team Behind the Magic Bullet

Without the need for gas or electricity, Zega's self-cooking process uses retained heat to gently cook any meal to perfection, while its self-basting lid keeps food moist and succulent, locking in more flavour and nutrients.

Zega Intelligent Cookware is app-enabled. Users can access nutritious chef-prepared recipes, as well as remotely monitor cooking and receive notifications when it's ready. Best of all, food stays at the ideal eating temperature for hours – no need for reheating.

The team behind Zega are a seasoned group of product designers and engineers, who have created products for a multitude of household brands – with 25 million units shipped worldwide. And, they've got form in the kitchen too – they were the developers of the Magic Bullet.

Zega Intelligent Cookware has been designed to allow cooks of all ages and abilities to effortlessly create healthy and nutritious meals, while its smartphone connectivity makes life easier and more enjoyable in the kitchen.

Key features include:

Delicious & Healthy Meals Every Time. Zega locks in more flavour and nutrients Spend Less Time In The Kitchen. Zega cooks without direct heat - simply set and forget App-enabled. The Zega app monitors your meal, notifying you when it's ready to eat Save Energy. Zega's self-cooking process uses retained heat, like a Thermos, so you save on gas and electricity bills Superior And Stylish Design. Zega is designed to last and impress, with a lifetime warranty

Brendan Dunne, Co-Founder of Zega explains, "We all know the importance of nutrition and eating well. However, most people just don't have the time or energy to spend hours in the kitchen cooking for themselves and their families. Conventional cooking takes a lot of time, requires our full attention, and ties us to the kitchen. We created Zega to make it simple and easy to cook healthy and nutritious home-cooked meals. It is walkaway cookware, so you spend less time in the kitchen and more time doing the things you love."

Zega is available to pre-order on Indiegogo , with prices starting from just $79 for the analogue version and $109 for the digital version.

About Zega Cookware

Zega Cookware, founded in Australia, develops and manufactures smart, app-enabled, walkaway cookware that does the cooking for you. Founded by the team behind the Magic Bullet blender, Zega has a unique double-wall thermal insulated design and Smart Control technology, so Zega heats in minutes and continues to cook safely without gas or electricity for hours. Through the app, you can choose from delicious recipes and remotely monitor your cooking. Zega's aim is to revolutionise the way you cook, forever.

