Introduction of New Cooking Techniques to Drive the Growth of the Global On-the-go Food Packaging Market- QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On-the-go is one of the most dynamic trends of the food packaging industry. A large number of consumers around the globe are observed to purchase food and beverages on the go because of the benefits of convenience, ease of use, and quick checkout. On-the-go food packaging is designed to fit individual lifestyles and habits of consumers. Added pack functionalities including portioned food packs, ease of portability, and ease of opening are expected to further attract consumers in the global on-the-go food packaging market. Manufacturers are always looking to offer products that stand out, deliver fresh appeal, and offer impressive on-shelf presentation to drive sales.

Expansion of product portfolios could be a primary strategy adopted by manufacturers to cement a strong position in the global on-the-go food packaging market. According to a press release in May 2019, Built, a division of US-based cutlery company Lifetime Brands, recently added to its on-the-go food storage assortment. Featuring 18/8 grade, vacuum-insulated, and double-walled stainless steel construction, the new Built Grip Insulating Food Jars are said to be ideal for camping, work, and school applications.

Market Dynamics

The global on-the-go food packaging market is prognosticated to obtain growth due to the busy and proactive lifestyle of consumers and rising demand for on-the-go foods. Manufacturers are offering innovative solutions to consumers to increase their sales in the global market. Reduction in time spent on food preparation because of the introduction of new cooking techniques and use of advanced tools could be one of the leading trends positively impacting the global market growth.

However, food contamination is predicted to pose a challenge to players operating in the global on-the-go food packaging market. The risk of contamination is high with processed foods.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate

High-density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Low-density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Aluminum

Others

By Packaging Typ

Rigid Boxes

Cans

Bottles and Jars

Trays

Pouches

Others

Among packaging materials, polyethylene terephthalate is anticipated to account for a telling share of the global on-the-go food packaging market in terms of consumption. Highly extensive use of this material in the packaging of food products is expected to push its market growth globally. According to analysts, the rigid boxes packaging type is predicted to collect a significant share of the global market on the basis of volume.

Regionally, North America is prophesied to grab a commanding share of the global on-the-go food packaging market in terms of value. The US and Canada markets are expected to stay attractive in the region. The growth in the North America market could be attributed to the high consumption of on-the-go foods in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to create some lucrative opportunities in the global market.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers of on-the-go food packaging are Mondi Group, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis Company Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, and Smurfit Kappa Group PLC.

Research Methodology

This report has been compiled with the use of latest market breakdown, data triangulation, and market analysis techniques. The primary and secondary sources that QY Research used are reliable and authentic. All the findings and estimations presented in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of industry experts through primary research. The report can also be customized according to the needs of clients. QY Research offers precise and accurate report customization with the help of its talented subject matter experts, analysts, abundance of resources, strong databases, and latest research methodologies.

