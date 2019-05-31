Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Seminar: Gain a Solid Overview of Packaging Component and Material Selection - London, United Kingdom - September 25-26, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 31, 2019, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience

Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.

Benefits of attending:

  • Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection
  • Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
  • Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
  • Better understand packaging component specifications nHear about printing processes and controls
  • Hear about printing processes and controls
  • Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control
  • Comply with the regulatory requirements
  • Learn about transit packaging
  • Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Who Should Attend:

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this eld and will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.

  • Account managers
  • Artwork producers
  • Auditors
  • Business developers
  • Clinical trial suppliers
  • Logistics personnel
  • Packaging design/Labelling personnel
  • Project managers
  • Purchasers
  • Quality assurance and control personnel
  • Regulatory personnel
  • Suppliers to the industry
  • Technical writers

Agenda:

Programme Day One

The role of packaging

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory overview

  • Agencies, guidelines and legislation
  • Dossier requirements
  • International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)
  • Common Technical Document (CTD)
  • Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Regulatory overview (continued)

  • Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
    • Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR
    • Counterfeiting and product security
    • Drug Quality and Security Act
    • Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)

Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

  • Compatibility and ICH testing
  • Testing and evaluation
    • Extractables and leachables

Programme Day Two

New Product Development (NPD) process and role of packaging

Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials

  • Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures
  • Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
  • Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing

Trade/transit requirements

Specifications

Environment

Artwork requirements

Some special requirements for packaging

  • Medical devices - briefly: Categories, CE Marking requirements
  • Child resistant closures
  • Tamper-evidence
  • Readability
  • Braille
  • Patient compliance

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/siexa6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Leadership Skills for Pharmaceutical Professionals Course: Core...

Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Distribution Partnering...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Seminar: Gain a Solid Overview of Packaging Component and Material Selection - London, United Kingdom - September 25-26, 2019

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 31, 2019, 19:30 ET