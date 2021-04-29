Introhive and Upper Sigma Partner to Add Value to Shared Salesforce Customers

FREDERICTON, N.B., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest-growing Ai-powered B2B sales enablement platform, and Upper Sigma, a boutique Salesforce Implementation Partner, today announced their formal partnership. The combined platform offering enables businesses, particularly legal services and financial firms, to gain a true 360-degree view of their business relationships.

"Sigma Lifecycle Manager has all the capabilities and features that enable firms to make use of the relationships that they have," explained Emile Van Den Berg, Managing Director of Upper Sigma. "Introhive supplies that data in the easiest way possible, allowing the revenue team to do their jobs while Introhive populates the system for the rest of the team to do their specialisation."

In addition to their Salesforce Implementation Partner status, both Introhive and Upper Sigma are ISV partners with Salesforce and operate globally to support customers across a variety of professional services with a particular focus on legal services firms, to which each organization has deep roots. The partnership comes at a time when businesses are seeking more value from their vendors and partners as companies globally seek to differentiate themselves in this Covid-19 world while providing the best client experience.

Sigma Lifecycle Manager aids in building, understanding, and targeting data seamlessly while Introhive's Pre-Meeting Digests, automation, and Post-Meeting capture make it easier for customers to realize an ROI on Salesforce implementation.

"Customers want and expect more from vendors than ever before making it an absolute necessity to ensure that you are delivering added value, every time," said Diana Sapienza, Introhive's Global Head of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. "The combined offering of Upper Sigma and Introhive will enable our customers to wow their customers by delivering a deeper level of understanding of the customer relationships while displaying CRM data that is relevant to the end-user."

To learn more about Introhive and Upper Sigma and how the combined offering can help your business, contact [email protected]

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered Sales and Relationship Intelligence platform, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PwC. The company has been recognized by awards programs including the 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™, the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform enables organisations to realise the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands: Deloitte, KPMG, Clark Nexsen, Colliers, and Plante Moran. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

About Upper Sigma

Upper Sigma is a Salesforce Solutions Integrator and Independent Software Vendor with offices in London, Edinburgh and Johannesburg. Collectively, we have the expertise, knowledge and best practice implementing specialist projects within our core focus industries; Legal, Professional Services and Financial Services. We have years of experience in Salesforce, and we house some of the best Salesforce experts in EMEA. We ensure optimal customer user adoption by providing architectural frameworks and solution-driven implementations unique to your business mould.

Upper Sigma forms part of Dynamic Technologies, an evolutionary software and technology group, with 1100+ staff and 14 group companies across the UK, Europe, the US and South Africa. Dynamic Technologies provides a diverse range of technology solutions, digital services, cloud solutions, training and resource solutions and related core competencies.

Media Inquiries:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510.499.9746

[email protected]

SOURCE Introhive

Related Links

http://www.introhive.ai

