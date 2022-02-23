Introhive Named to the 2022 List of Best Workplaces™ for Hybrid Work in Canada

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive today announced the company has been named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work in Canada . Great Place to Work® developed this inaugural list to recognize the companies that have shifted to a hybrid work setting as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Introhive received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees at the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

"Being named to this list underscores our commitment to our team members and their work/life success during the pandemic," said Trish Rueda, Senior Director of People Operations for Introhive. We are proud to offer our global employees flexibility and support in our hybrid workplace models. By giving our team a choice where they work, engagement is high and collaboration is strong. Our employees now have more flexibility to pick their children up from school or walk their dogs on lunch breaks. Our goal is to give our teams the tools they need to achieve a better work/life balance as the world moves further into a hybrid model."

Great Place to Work® created this list by surveying employees from hundreds of organizations based on the Hybrid Work Readiness Index, organizational workplace programs, and practices that support and enable hybrid work. Great Place to Work® determined the BEST based on employee responses to their Hybrid Work Readiness Index and organizational workplace programs and practices that support and enable hybrid work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past 12 months and must complete a hybrid work questionnaire.

"Little did we know the problem we set out to solve more than 10 years ago — helping organizations better understand and utilize their Relationship Intelligence — would also be a huge part of our success through COVID, making us an award-winning hybrid workplace," added Rueda. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition!"

