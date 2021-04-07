Intrum Germany Adopts FICO Customer Communications Solution

BENSHEIM, Germany, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on consumers' finances and with jobs losses mounting, many consumers are facing debt struggles. Intrum – one of Germany's most ethical debt purchase and collection companies – has turned to global software and analytics provider FICO to bring its customer communications to the next level.

"We are anticipating a significant increase of consumers struggling to clear their debts," said Florian Wöretshofer, managing director and CEO at Intrum Germany. "Through the digitalisation of customer communication it is possible to reach each customer through the medium they are the most comfortable with and responsive to – be that app, email, SMS, or phone. FICO was an ideal fit as by combining automation with analytics we can free up our staff to personally handle the more complex customer needs."

FICO® Customer Communication Services connect with customers in the right manner throughout the customer credit lifecycle.

"Intrum is always striving to improve for their customers," said Jens Dauner, who manages FICO's operations in the DACH region and Central and Eastern Europe. "Their customer feedback is tremendous. We are working with them to build an even more responsive system that will help scale up to the volume of consumer debt that is coming without compromising any aspect of the customer journey."

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's undisputed market leading credit management services company, with a complete range of credit management and financial services with a strong base in collection operations.

We have more than 10,000 experienced employees across 24 countries in Europe plus Latin America (Brazil). Our headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and we are listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. In Germany, more than 500 people are employed at the Heppenheim, Essen, Hamburg, Eberswalde and Kleinmachnow sites.

We help companies prosper by caring for their customers. Every year we support 80,000 companies in a variety of industries who have difficulties getting paid for goods and services that they have sold. Through Intrum's wide range of credit management services, we help companies of all sizes to improve their cash flow and increase liquidity.

Every day we are in contact with 250,000 people in debt. Through our ethical approach, we listen, respect and strive to understand each individual situation. Guided by our values, we help our customers solve their debt and come back in control over their financial situation.

This is how we lead the way to a sound economy for companies, individuals and society as a whole.

