IntSights Cyber Intelligence Appoints CyberArk's Ron Zoran to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IntSights Cyber Intelligence, the leading provider of surface, deep and dark web cyber threat intelligence and digital risk protection solutions, announced today the addition of Ron Zoran, chief revenue officer of CyberArk to the company's Board.

"As a well-known, prominent figure in the cybersecurity industry, Ron Zoran will aid in guiding IntSights through this high-growth phase of the company's journey," said Guy Nizan, co-founder & CEO of IntSights Cyber Intelligence. "As the company looks ahead to 2019, we are continuing to innovate ahead of the curve and lead the industry in the development of digital risk protection solutions powered by tailored threat intelligence."

At CyberArk, the global leader in privileged access security, Zoran is responsible for executing a consistent, disciplined go-to-market strategy across sales, sales engineering and channels to drive worldwide revenue growth. Since CyberArk's founding in 1999, Zoran has held leadership positions across the organization in sales management, research and development, and technical support. Prior to his current role, Zoran was vice president of Sales for the Americas.

Prior to joining CyberArk, Zoran spent six years as an Officer and R&D Group Manager at the Technological Computer Center of the Israeli Defense Forces. Zoran holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a B.A. in Computer Science from Bar-Ilan University.

"Having worked in the cybersecurity industry for the better part of two decades, I'm thrilled to join the Board of IntSights Cyber Intelligence and assist in advising the trajectory of the organization through its next set of major milestones," said Ron Zoran, chief revenue officer, CyberArk. "IntSights is well positioned to continue to lead the threat intelligence and digital risk protection market with the company's innovative approach to operationalizing threat intelligence and effectively managing an organization's overall cyber risk."

Launched in 2015, IntSights Cyber Intelligence was the first threat intelligence platform to deliver tailored threat intelligence based on a customers' digital footprint in combination with threat aggregation, normalization and scoring capabilities. This revolutionary fusion of external cyber reconnaissance with advanced internal and 3rd party threat data correlation and management features deliver actionable intelligence for informed, proactive and automated vulnerability mitigation, external threat take-down and attack surface reduction. Today, IntSights is a leader in the threat intelligence and digital risk protection market, with hundreds of customers and partners globally.

About IntSights:

IntSights is redefining cyber security with the industry's first and only enterprise threat management platform that transforms tailored threat intelligence into automated security operations. Our groundbreaking data-mining algorithms and unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities continuously monitor an enterprise's external digital profile across the surface, deep and dark web, categorize and analyze tens of millions of potential threats, and automate the risk remediation lifecycle - streamlining workflows, maximizing resources and securing business operations. This has made IntSights' one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights' has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York City, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: https://www.intsights.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @IntSights

Visit us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intsights/

Contacts:

Jonathan W. Daly

VP, Global Marketing

IntSights Cyber Intelligence

jonathand@intsights.com

+1-800-532-4617

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

Ostrovsky@Hi-TouchPR.com

+1-410-302-9459

SOURCE IntSights Cyber Intelligence