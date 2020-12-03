IntSights Enhances Executive Team With Newly Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today the addition of Eyal Katz as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mark Fullbrook as Vice President - Americas Sales. As CFO, Katz will guide the finance, legal, and human resources functions, as well as oversee the alignment of the company's growth trajectory with financial goals as IntSights continues to expand globally. Fullbrook joins the senior executive team to lead the sales effort across North America and Latin America to extend the company's footprint.

"As IntSights continues to grow exponentially, we are thrilled to welcome these two industry veterans to our executive team. With a truly global presence, IntSights is focused on delivering the best service and technology in the market. This rockstar team is the conduit to delivering on that promise," said Guy Nizan, Co-Founder & CEO of IntSights.

Based in Israel, Katz brings extensive experience across finance and commercial areas in international high-tech companies. Before joining IntSights, Katz was the CFO of Logz.io, where he was a key member of the company's growth journey. Previous to Logz.io, he managed Infinidant's financial and due diligence processes, including $150M in fundraising, and helped the company achieve a valuation of $1.2B.

"IntSights has a unique offering that is prime for market penetration as we continue to see global procurement of the platform," said Mark Fullbrook, Vice President - Americas Sales, IntSights. "I'm pleased to be leading the company into new markets and regions to extend its award-winning platform across the industry."

Prior to joining IntSights, Fullbrook contributed to the success of several top-tier cybersecurity vendors. As Vice President of Global Strategic Accounts at CyberArk, Fullbrook was tasked with managing the company's largest and most impactful customers. In addition, Fullbrook was Vice President of Global Sales at HexaTier and spent time with the sales executive team at ThreatConnect.

