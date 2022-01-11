Intuidex Teams With Quub to Launch Next-Gen PicoSatellite on SpaceX Rocket

Satellites with this type of sensor functionality have traditionally taken months, if not years, to build and cost hundreds of millions of dollars. In contrast, these next-gen picosats take a matter of days to build with commercially available, off-the-shelf parts with a parts cost of less than $50 thousand. However, it's their technology that makes them just as functional as their larger and much more expensive cousins. We've married two best-of-breed technologies to create something marvelous. Quub produces best-in-class low-SWaP2 picosats: low-size, low-weight, low-power and low-price. We are able to deploy flocks of picosats with various sensor types including electro-optical, LiDAR and SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) that can stay in orbit for up to five years with little or no debris upon re-entry. But the real game-changer is the on-board technology in processing this sensor data. At Intuidex, we provide the proprietary HO-LRL™ (Higher-Order Low-Resource Learning) technology. Our technology processes and fuses multiple-source sensor data and quickly identifies objects and events with high accuracy, even in situations where limited data is available for making decisions. This is all edge-based processing on-board the picosats, meaning the object and event detection, fusion and alerting is performed entirely on-board the picosat in milliseconds, resulting in actionable alerts in down-linked systems in near-real-time. This is the very same machine learning technology that's in Intuidex's Watchman Analytics™ Suite, a successful analytics platform that has been proven in both the defense and public safety vertical markets.

The upcoming launch is the first-ever picosat of its type to be launched in the United States. According to Dr. Bill Pottenger, CEO for Intuidex, "The first of many, this launch is opening up a new market for space data as a service."

Launch Information: https://www.spacex.com or https://spacecoastlaunches.com/launch-schedule

Date: January 13, 2022. Vehicle: SpaceX Falcon 9. Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Transporter 3 mission, a rideshare flight to a sun-synchronous orbit with numerous small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers.

Launch Site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Launch Broadcast: www.spacex.com

For more information please visit www.intuidex.com

