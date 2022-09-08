Invast Global selects oneZero as core technology provider for their Multi-asset Prime Services business.

Bespoke solution replaces several incumbent systems.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced that Australian headquartered Invast Global has selected oneZero for their core trading technology needs across their global institutional business replacing several incumbent systems.

As an award-winning, multi-asset provider of prime services, Invast Global offers trading solutions for a wide variety of institutional market participants and sophisticated financial services clients. The oneZero solution now handles the complexities of an institutional business that delivers services via servers in London, New York and Tokyo, while adding reporting sophistication that helps to set their trading and hedging strategies for competitive performance and profitability.

Invast Global has taken servers in London, New York and Tokyo, with real time data center replication to ensure maximal resiliency across their global footprint to help to optimise the client experience. From price formation, credit checking, trade routing through to execution, oneZero provides reporting at a granular level at each point of the trade lifecycle to ensure optimum latency in each production environment.

James Alexander, Chief Commercial Officer, Invast Global commented: "The oneZero team's depth of understanding of our complex workflows and their ability to create a solution tailored for us was impressive. The granularity of analysis that we now have gives us confidence that each element of the trade lifecycle achieves highly competitive performance."

Charl de Vleeschauwer, Global Head of Trading and Execution, Invast Global added: "One of oneZero's features which is impactful is the Algorithmic Pricing Module, that allows us to create custom prices for our clients using our proprietary algorithms. Advanced analytics allow us to understand both customer trading characteristics and liquidity provider performance, so that we can create custom pools of liquidity which lead to better outcomes for all of our client types. But most importantly, the ability to incorporate a feedback loop where changes in client behavior and liquidity provider performance are reflected in our pricing and liquidity strategy is a key differentiator."

Andrew Ralich, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, oneZero, commented: "We are delighted that Invast Global selected our technology to be their core liquidity sourcing, aggregation, price distribution, credit and market risk management system. Over the past three years we've made a focused effort to complement our industry leading retail risk management and distribution capabilities with institutional workflow and price creation functionality, and this deployment is a prime example of the culmination of our investments."

The news comes in a period of growth for oneZero. Last month, it was announced that it had made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies . In July, oneZero was named Best Liquidity Aggregator in FX Markets' e-FX Awards 2022 .

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution.

About Invast Global

Invast Global is an award-winning multi-asset prime broker specialising in providing prime services to brokers, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and banks through stable, long-standing relationships with numerous tier-one Prime Brokers. Invast Global aggregates the best bank and non-bank liquidity offering bespoke, optimised liquidity streams for FX, Metals and Index and Commodity CFDs along with a carefully designed suite of trusted collateral solutions and leverage arrangements to allow for efficient use of capital.

